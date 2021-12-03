Alan Day Hampstead builds zero-emission repairs van

A car dealership has built a zero-emissions van to complete repairs, which it claims is the first of its type in the world.

Alan Day Volkswagen Hampstead, off Finchley Road, has launched its ABT e-Transporter 6.1, a fully electric van which is used to service people’s cars at home.

The vehicle has solar panels fixed to the roof that powers the interior electrics. The business has spent £25,000 on the new van.

Paul Tanner, managing director of Alan Day Group, said: "This is the world's first zero emissions electric mobile service and repair van and we are delighted that it is in London because it will help in the drive to reduce our carbon footprint and contribute towards moving closer to achieving zero emissions all over the capital."

The van was kitted out by Bri-Stor with tools including 5G internet, diagnostic equipment, compressed air jacks and a sink.

In 2019 Alan Day introduced a “zero waste” policy and the firm says it is aiming to become the UK’s first carbon negative car retailer.