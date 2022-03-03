Hampstead gallery to serve world cuisine and craft beer

A Hampstead entrepreneur is opening a new restaurant in his Heath Street art gallery this spring.

Alex Costa plans to serve European and world cuisine alongside fine wines and London-brewed beers when The Goodness Hampstead opens at the end of the month.

The former UCS pupil opened Aeon Gallery in 2015 and has gone on to stage exhibitions by local and international artists.

The inspiration for the new venture came from Alex's parents; a fine artist mother and restaurateur Angelo Costa who co-opened legendary Hampstead eatery Villa Bianca. His business partner is friend Joe Sheasgreen, part of Wood Green's Goodness microbrewery.

Joe who co-founded the Goodness Brewery hopes to open the restaurant with Alex this spring - Credit: Polly Hancock

“Joe is behind the Goodness Brewing Company and they sell all over the area," said the 42-year-old. "We were always intending on opening a restaurant in Hampstead but the process of getting the permits has been five or six years in the making. When the permissions came through, we had the idea to marry our two businesses together – the art and the brewery, with the restaurant in it.”

Alex and Joe are keen on pairing their dishes with Goodness Brew Co beers as an important part of the customer experience.

“Instead of just pairing the wine, we’ve also paired beer with the food," said Alex, who added: “I’ve lived here all my life and I know the area has struggled a bit in recent years with Covid and the recession. So we want to keep the restaurant in Hampstead and sourced from Hampstead”.

The duo plan to partner with vendors based in Hampstead Community Centre, serving meat, cheese, fish, and fresh produce that has travelled no further than a mile to their kitchen. While they dine, customers can enjoy the artwork, starting with an exhibition by Matt Phillips who grew up and went to school in Hampstead.

A portrait of Veronica Philocles who works at Hampstead Creperie by Matt Phillips whose debut solo show is at Aeon Gallery - Credit: Archant

Alex said: “He specialises in painting pubs and the local architecture which is excellent. As a person of Hampstead, I like the idea of it being supplied by Hampstead businesses, run by Hampstead residents and featuring Hampstead based artists – it’s a very Hampstead thing”.

Goodness Hampstead opens soon at 20 Heath Street.