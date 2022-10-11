Going going gone: Time's up for traders in Abbey Road

Nikola Orosnjak at a loss of what to do as he must vacate his shop, Oscar's Den, on the eve of Halloween - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Traders in Abbey Road need to vacate their stores by the end of the month or miss out on compensation.

Camden Council plans to demolish blocks and shops in Abbey Road to provide 280 flats, including 112 council homes, a new medical and community centre, new shops and play areas.

The proposals, due to go to the planning committee on Thursday, would see blocks ranging from four to 11 storeys, along with car and bicycle parking.

The Abbey regeneration masterplan, centred on the junction of Abbey Road and Belsize Road, was first given the go-ahead in 2013.

The first part of a three-phase project was completed in March 2019 and saw the delivery of 141 new homes and commercial space, with Sainsbury's supermarket moving into one of the units.

Emminster Block on the left and Belsize Park GP surgery earmarked for demolition. Camden's regenerated block on the right, with an empty unit remaining - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Very few businesses remain and those which do, Oscar's Den Party Shop and Hampstead Pianos, must vacate by October 28, having already been given a month's extension.

Serna Orosnjak, who opened Oscar's Den in 1984 and runs it with her husband Nikola, said: "We are a party shop and Halloween is our main season. It would be nice if we don't have to move now."

Nikola Orosnjak owns Oscar's Den Party Shop with his wife Serna, both fearing the future as told they must leave Abbey Road on October 28 - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Camden has a website where businesses can see premises currently available.

Serna said: "We looked at Camden's website and there was nothing available there and our customers are here.

"There is a big 180-square-foot unit [in Belsize Road]. It is just a shell and core, concrete floors, not completed. They (Camden) were very forthcoming for us to move in but said we would have to it up ourselves. We have to make it fit for us to trade from."

Oscar's Den Party Shop needs to be packed up before a deadline to leave Abbey Road on October 28 - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

The couple hope to take the building but Serna said: "We didn't get the keys until September to see the space. It's going to take a long time, and another Camden department to get building regulations, to get that place.

"Everything is so expensive, timber and everything is going through the roof.

"If they had really been forthcoming, they would have that unit ready, but it's been sitting there for three years. They are not making it easy."

As they packed up their hundreds of balloons, party games and costumes to put in storage, for an unknown amount of time and expense, they said would like to be given an extension on the current shop.

Abbey Road businesses under threat: Tom Walter, of Hampstead Pianos with Nikola Orosnjak owner of Oscar's Den Party Shop - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

Tom Walter, owner of Hampstead Pianos, has built a celebrity clientele – including the late Ronnie Barker, Jude Law, the Pet Shop Boys and Craig David – over the 40 years he has been trading.

"Camden say they have no obligation to help us or do anything for us. In the old days Camden protected local businesses," he said.

"It's inevitable they want to knock down the building but that won't be for a long time."

The council has offered compensation of two times the annual business rate, plus a further 10% of that sum, but only if they move.

"It's all carrots and sticks, which I call bribery and blackmail," said Tom.

Tom Walter of Hampstead Pianos must vacate Abbey Road on October 28 2022 after more than 40 years serving the community - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

"The little corner shop has been totally destroyed. The council did nothing to protect it. The commercial spaces will all end up with Tesco's or Sainsbury's or fancy restaurants no one can afford."

Unable to afford the unit in Belsize Road, he said he has found a "grotty workshop with a leaking roof" in an estate in Netherwood Street but said he needs time to move into it.

Christiana Akpu was in the process of closing her business, Abbey Wine and Grocery, when the Ham&High visited.

"I looked at Camden's website and what they had, and it was more like garages," she said. "The prices for private commercial units are so expensive."

Christiana Akpu closes her business Abbey Wine and Grocery, which has traded in Abbey Road for more than 20 years - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

She said her business started running down with the development of the first phase, which saw flats and a car park demolished.

Sainsbury's opening in 2020 damaging her business, which fell into tens of thousands of pounds of debt.

"I don't know what I'm going to do," she said. "I'll put what stock we have in storage and the rest I'll give to a foodbank."

Emminster block in Abbey Road, including a GP surgery and shops, is earmarked to be demolished - Credit: Nathalie Raffray

A Camden Council spokesperson said: “We are supporting businesses who have leased business space from the council in this area with compensation and helping with moves to alternative premises where possible, with two businesses moving to other council owned premises in the area.”