10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list
- Credit: Google Maps
Pubs in Angel, Holborn and Hornsey are among 32 which have been put up for sale by JD Wetherspoon.
The pub giant has made a "commercial" decision to sell the pubs which will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.
The Angel in Islington High Street, Penderel's Oak in Kingsway, Holborn, and The Toll Gate, in Turnpike Lane, Haringey, are among the pubs for sale.
A further seven pubs across London are listed: The Moon on the Hill in Harrow, Asparagus in Battersea Park, Miller’s Well in East Ham, Bankers Draft in Eltham, Hudson's Bay in Forest Gate, Capitol in Forest Hill and Alfred Herring in Palmers Green.
Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”
Commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills are marketing the sale which comprises a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold units across England.
The venues are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.
Paul Breen, director at Savills, said: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market.
"These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”
Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.
"With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the South East and other strong locations in the South West, Midlands and North, we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants.”
Full list of Wetherspoon pubs for sale:
Barnsley – Silkstone Inn
Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion
Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un
Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke
Cheltenham – Bank House
Durham – Water House
Halifax – Percy Shaw
Hanham – Jolly Sailor
Harrow – Moon on the Hill
Hove – Cliftonville Inn
Battersea – Asparagus
East Ham – Miller’s Well
Eltham – Bankers Draft
Forest Gate – Hudson Bay
Forest Hill – Capitol
Hornsey – Toll Gate
Holborn – Penderel’s Oak
Islington – Angel
Palmers Green – Alfred Herring
Loughborough – Moon & Bell
Loughton – Last Post
Mansfield – Widow Frost
Middlesborough – Resolution
Purley – Foxley Hatch
Redditch – Rising Sun
Sevenoaks - Sennockian
Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis
Stafford – Butler’s Bell
Watford – Colombia Press
West Bromwich – Billiard Hall
Willenhall – Malthouse
Wirral – John Masefield