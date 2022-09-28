10 London Wetherspoon pubs among 32 up for sale – full list

Pubs in Angel, Holborn and Hornsey are among 32 which have been put up for sale by JD Wetherspoon.

The pub giant has made a "commercial" decision to sell the pubs which will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.

The Angel in Islington High Street, Penderel's Oak in Kingsway, Holborn, and The Toll Gate, in Turnpike Lane, Haringey, are among the pubs for sale.

A further seven pubs across London are listed: The Moon on the Hill in Harrow, Asparagus in Battersea Park, Miller’s Well in East Ham, Bankers Draft in Eltham, Hudson's Bay in Forest Gate, Capitol in Forest Hill and Alfred Herring in Palmers Green.

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “On occasion Wetherspoon does put some of its pubs up for sale. This is a commercial decision. The pubs will continue to operate as Wetherspoon outlets until they are sold.”

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon - Credit: Archant

Commercial property specialists CBRE and Savills are marketing the sale which comprises a mix of 10 freehold and 22 leasehold units across England.

The venues are being considered for sale either individually, in small packages or as a portfolio.

Paul Breen, director at Savills, said: “Following the success of our earlier marketing campaigns for JD Wetherspoon we are delighted to be launching these 32 properties to the market.

"These venues are well configured and fitted to a high standard which will make them appealing to a broad range of potential buyers.”

Toby Hall, senior director at CBRE, said: “The excellent mix of locations in this portfolio is rarely seen in the market.

"With more than half of the portfolio located in London and the South East and other strong locations in the South West, Midlands and North, we believe the pubs represent an excellent opportunity for existing pub operators and new entrants.”

The Penderel's Oak in Holborn is one of 32 JD Wetherspoon pubs being sold in England - Credit: Google

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs for sale:

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

Battersea – Asparagus

East Ham – Miller’s Well

Eltham – Bankers Draft

Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

Forest Hill – Capitol

Hornsey – Toll Gate

Holborn – Penderel’s Oak

Islington – Angel

Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesborough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler’s Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield