Business of the week: Mill Lane Garden Centre

PUBLISHED: 17:09 25 January 2019

The Mill Lane Garden Centre, West Hampstead. Picture: The Camden Society

The Mill Lane Garden Centre, West Hampstead. Picture: The Camden Society

Archant

The Mill Lane Garden Centre in West Hampstead has been helping locals get the best for their gardens, while also helping adults with learning disabilities into work, for 27 years.

Michael Inman has been managing the centre in Mill Lane for five of those.

Ahead of a spring push – the centre will be running promotions around Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day and Easter – he explained why he’s so proud of what they do.

Michael told the Ham&High: “We try to give people the chance to learn skills through horticulture but also around social enterprise so they can go on to employment.

“And we’ve been able to make brilliant links with the community: we work with the Friends of Fortune Green, for example.”

The centre is run by the Camden Society, which reinvests all of the profits into increasing opportunities for adults with learning disabilities and autism.

