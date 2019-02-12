Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Business of the Week: Judy Green’s Garden Store, Hampstead

PUBLISHED: 16:30 14 February 2019

Judy Green holds a plant inside her Garden Store in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Catherine Wiltshire

Judy Green holds a plant inside her Garden Store in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Catherine Wiltshire

Archant

Judy Green’s Garden Store is a hidden gem tucked away in Flask Walk, Hampstead.

The store has been open for 24 years after owner Judy Green chanced upon the perfect space for her business.

“This shop was literally available on the day I came into Hampstead to look for somewhere,” she told the Ham&High. “I saw it and I thought: ‘That’s fantastic – maybe it could be the one.’”

The key to the garden store’s long life is moving with the times – and the seasons.

Judy said: “Anything to do with plants is always very seasonal, so just as you go to sleep on one thing something else will come in.

“I will get something in that lights up the day, which makes our little shop look lovely and gives our customers ideas – that is what they like.”

The store also offers a small gardens evaluations service, which Judy says is very popular and keeps customers coming back again and again.

Most Read

Cyclist killed in West Hampstead after ‘colliding with wall’

Alice House in West End Lane, West Hampstead. Picture: Google Maps

Haringey ReSisters: Protest against ‘anti-transgender’ Hornsey Rise meeting that was barred from Crouch End school

Venice Allan, Posie Parker and Dr Julia Long in New York City. Picture: Venice Allan

Teenager seriously injured after falling from Archway Bridge

The Archway bridge. Picture: Rocker_44/Flickr/CC BY 2.0

Café Hampstead: Banned director interviewing staff for troubled restaurant as ex-employee wins £10k at tribunal

Café Hampstead, which remains open despite being liquidated. Picture: Polly Hancock

New ‘romantic inspired’ Valentine’s postbox for Hampstead in honour of John Keats

Actors from Keats House Museum are pictured at the unveiling of a

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Middlesex head to Spain for warm-weather training

Several Middlesex players will be based at the La Manga Club for some warm-weather training (pic: Pedro Martanez Rodriguez)

Hendon aim to profit under Friday night lights

Hendon in action earlier in the Herts/Middlesex One season (pic: Nick Cook)

Coming of age performance from Spurs or season?

Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, first leg match at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

UCS Old Boys aim to get back to winning ways at Actonians

Action from UCS Old Boys against Hitchin in Herts/Middlesex One (pic: Hitchin RFC)

Blues have wings clipped by high-flying Angels

Wingate & Finchley captain Sean Cronin challenges for the ball (pic: Martin Addison).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists