Business of the Week: Judy Green’s Garden Store, Hampstead

Judy Green holds a plant inside her Garden Store in Flask Walk, Hampstead. Picture: Catherine Wiltshire Archant

Judy Green’s Garden Store is a hidden gem tucked away in Flask Walk, Hampstead.

The store has been open for 24 years after owner Judy Green chanced upon the perfect space for her business.

“This shop was literally available on the day I came into Hampstead to look for somewhere,” she told the Ham&High. “I saw it and I thought: ‘That’s fantastic – maybe it could be the one.’”

The key to the garden store’s long life is moving with the times – and the seasons.

Judy said: “Anything to do with plants is always very seasonal, so just as you go to sleep on one thing something else will come in.

“I will get something in that lights up the day, which makes our little shop look lovely and gives our customers ideas – that is what they like.”

The store also offers a small gardens evaluations service, which Judy says is very popular and keeps customers coming back again and again.