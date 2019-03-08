Woman suffers 'potentially life changing injuries' after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune

A woman has been hit by a bus in Temple Fortune, near the Waitrose. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A woman has suffered "potentially life changing" injuries after being hit by a bus in Temple Fortune.

Police were called at 11.44am to the Finchley Road near Waitrose after a woman was hit by a number 13 bus travelling to North Finchley. It is believed she had been shopping in Waitrose before being hit while crossing the road.

Officers, and paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London Air Ambulance attended the scene,

The woman has suffered potentially life changing injuries, according to Scotland Yard. The road has been closed in sections, causing the 13, 102 and 460 bus service to be diverted.

No arrests have been made, and police enquiries continue.