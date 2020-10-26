Thames Water apologises after burst water pipe in Crouch End

The water leak on the corrner of Haringey Park and Crouch Hill. Picture: Lewis Freeman Archant

A burst water pipe saw streams of water cascade through Crouch End on Saturday.

Damage from the burst pipe. Picture: Vince McGarry Damage from the burst pipe. Picture: Vince McGarry

The pipe burst on the corner of Haringey Park and Crouch Hill, forcing the recently reopened Floral Hall to barricade its premises with sand bags to halt the leak.

The gush of water on the morning of October 24 made its way through the Broadway and pools of water were pictured at the construction site of Hornsey Town Hall.

A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to anyone who experienced low pressure or loss of water following a burst on a four-inch-diameter pipe over the weekend.

The water flowed into the construction site of Hornsey Town Hall. Picture: Vince McGarry The water flowed into the construction site of Hornsey Town Hall. Picture: Vince McGarry

“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and were able to restore the water supply before carrying out repairs.

“These were completed last night, while a team will visit the site again today to carry out final works on the pipe and restore the road surface.”

Haringey Park, currently closed off as the road surface resets, is expected to reopen by Friday.

Crouch Hill has suffered a series of water leaks in recent years, including a burst main in 2018.