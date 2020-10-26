Thames Water apologises after burst water pipe in Crouch End
PUBLISHED: 15:54 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:54 26 October 2020
Archant
A burst water pipe saw streams of water cascade through Crouch End on Saturday.
The pipe burst on the corner of Haringey Park and Crouch Hill, forcing the recently reopened Floral Hall to barricade its premises with sand bags to halt the leak.
The gush of water on the morning of October 24 made its way through the Broadway and pools of water were pictured at the construction site of Hornsey Town Hall.
You may also want to watch:
A Thames Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry to anyone who experienced low pressure or loss of water following a burst on a four-inch-diameter pipe over the weekend.
“Our engineers were quickly on the scene and were able to restore the water supply before carrying out repairs.
“These were completed last night, while a team will visit the site again today to carry out final works on the pipe and restore the road surface.”
Haringey Park, currently closed off as the road surface resets, is expected to reopen by Friday.
Crouch Hill has suffered a series of water leaks in recent years, including a burst main in 2018.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.