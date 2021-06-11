Burglar of £100k watches and jewellery haul jailed

Published: 3:42 PM June 11, 2021

Kevin Braidich, 21, of no fixed address, burgled a number of homes across London, including in Highgate - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who burgled and attacked a Highgate homeowner has been jailed.

Last July Kevin Braidich, 21, was arrested by officers helped by “quick thinking” members of the public, following a burglary in Highgate.

After his arrest, Braidich was linked by forensics to a string of burglaries which had taken place between June 2019 to July 2020 – including in Barnes, Chelsea and Surrey.

In total, the value of the goods he stole was around £100,000, as the burglar targeted jewellery and watches.

On Monday (June 7), Braidich, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court to five-and-a-half years in prison for five counts of burglary.

Detective Constable Roisin Mulvihill, of the Metropolitan Police's North Area Command, said: “This man had a total disregard for other people’s property.

“His brazen acts of theft have caused great distress to his victims and I am pleased that he was brought to justice and received a lengthy sentence that his criminal acts deserved.”