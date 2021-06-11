Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Burglar of £100k watches and jewellery haul jailed

Author Picture Icon

Michael Boniface

Published: 3:42 PM June 11, 2021   
Kevin Braidich, 21, of no fixed address

Kevin Braidich, 21, of no fixed address, burgled a number of homes across London, including in Highgate - Credit: Metropolitan Police

A man who burgled and attacked a Highgate homeowner has been jailed.  

Last July Kevin Braidich, 21, was arrested by officers helped by “quick thinking” members of the public, following a burglary in Highgate.  

After his arrest, Braidich was linked by forensics to a string of burglaries which had taken place between June 2019 to July 2020 – including in Barnes, Chelsea and Surrey.  

In total, the value of the goods he stole was around £100,000, as the burglar targeted jewellery and watches. 

On Monday (June 7), Braidich, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court to five-and-a-half years in prison for five counts of burglary.   

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Roisin Mulvihill, of the Metropolitan Police's North Area Command, said: “This man had a total disregard for other people’s property.  

“His brazen acts of theft have caused great distress to his victims and I am pleased that he was brought to justice and received a lengthy sentence that his criminal acts deserved.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas
  2. 2 Neighbours fight plan for 'out of character' flats above nursery
  3. 3 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
  1. 4 'More bins and better collections': Call for Camden to do more on fly-tipping
  2. 5 5 days out in London where you can meet the animals
  3. 6 My view: Hampstead could change a lot in the coming years, for the better
  4. 7 'Useful material': Blood Inquiry witness says medics 'knew the risks'
  5. 8 Boundary changes plan would 'split' Hampstead and see new Muswell Hill seat
  6. 9 MP and mayor join Alexandra Palace station group's anniversary event
  7. 10 Think of your outdoor kitchen as an extension of your BBQ, says north London designer
Crime
Courts
Highgate News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe pictures shortly after she was allowed to leave prison on furlough in March 2020 

Free Nazanin

Nazanin's family 'still waiting' and expect Iran ordeal to pass 2,000 days

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
The England's Lane Launderette was boarded up on Thursday after the shocking fire

Emergency Services

More tributes to 'real hero' Jordan, who saved woman from Belsize fire

Stefania Di Cio' and Sam Volpe

Logo Icon
Smoke billows from the England's Lane Launderette in Belsize Park

London Fire Brigade | Video

Homeless man among passers-by who saved woman from Launderette fire

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Moorfields Eye Hospital (Picture: Metro Centric/Flickr/Creative Commons licence CC BY 2.0)

Mental Health

Councillors set to decide on Moorfields Eye Hospital relocation

Ed Sheridan, LDRS

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus