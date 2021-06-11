Burglar of £100k watches and jewellery haul jailed
- Credit: Metropolitan Police
A man who burgled and attacked a Highgate homeowner has been jailed.
Last July Kevin Braidich, 21, was arrested by officers helped by “quick thinking” members of the public, following a burglary in Highgate.
After his arrest, Braidich was linked by forensics to a string of burglaries which had taken place between June 2019 to July 2020 – including in Barnes, Chelsea and Surrey.
In total, the value of the goods he stole was around £100,000, as the burglar targeted jewellery and watches.
On Monday (June 7), Braidich, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court to five-and-a-half years in prison for five counts of burglary.
You may also want to watch:
Detective Constable Roisin Mulvihill, of the Metropolitan Police's North Area Command, said: “This man had a total disregard for other people’s property.
“His brazen acts of theft have caused great distress to his victims and I am pleased that he was brought to justice and received a lengthy sentence that his criminal acts deserved.”
Most Read
- 1 Missing: Highgate woman known to frequent Camden and Islington areas
- 2 Neighbours fight plan for 'out of character' flats above nursery
- 3 Police officer guilty of spying on woman in the shower
- 4 'More bins and better collections': Call for Camden to do more on fly-tipping
- 5 5 days out in London where you can meet the animals
- 6 My view: Hampstead could change a lot in the coming years, for the better
- 7 'Useful material': Blood Inquiry witness says medics 'knew the risks'
- 8 Boundary changes plan would 'split' Hampstead and see new Muswell Hill seat
- 9 MP and mayor join Alexandra Palace station group's anniversary event
- 10 Think of your outdoor kitchen as an extension of your BBQ, says north London designer