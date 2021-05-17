Burger King launches its first 'dark kitchen' for north London deliveries

Published: 1:09 PM May 17, 2021

North London customers will be able to order Burger King meals such as the Whopper burger from the company's first delivery-only kitchen.

Kentish Town has been chosen as the location for the Burger King's first delivery-only kitchen.

The "dark kitchen" – a location used for delivery orders but with no front counter – is in Regis Road.

A trial was launched on Sunday, with customers ordering initially through Deliveroo. The company said Just Eat and Uber Eats will follow.

The kitchen will have the potential to reach around 400,000 customers, covering Camden and up to Highgate.

Burger King said it is working in partnership with FoodStars, the delivery kitchen business backed by former Uber boss Travis Kalanick.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said: “We know consumers have found food delivery services to be a real help during these challenging times, and that takeaways have offered some much-needed joy up and down the country.

“The opening of the first delivery-only Burger King kitchen marks an expansion of this valued service, which we believe will drive growth.”

Restaurants brands including Wagamama and Rosa’s Thai Kitchen have expanded delivery-only operations during the pandemic.

Burger King has seen trading bolstered through delivery apps and the launch comes as indoor dining is permitted once again, with the easing of restrictions.