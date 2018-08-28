Search

Bulldozers start knocking down 100 Avenue Road despite protests and legal challenge

PUBLISHED: 17:43 04 February 2019

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Save Swiss Cottage campaigners gather in the rain to opposed the demolition of 100 Avenue Road before the results of a judicial review are decided. Pictured front Cllr Oliver Cooper and Janine Sachs. Picture: Polly Hancock

Archant

Work has begun to demolish the former Swiss Cottage office block 100 Avenue Road, despite a pending bid for a judicial review.

Demolition underway at 100 Avenue Road. Picture: Polly HancockDemolition underway at 100 Avenue Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Protesters gathered outside as the first bulldozer and demolition claw started to tear down the six-floor building.

The application by Essential Living has proved controversial throughout, with a planning meeting on the Construction Management Plan suspended last year due to outbursts, and the eventual plan passing by one vote.

The original planning application was rejected by Camden Council before the Planning Inspectorate overruled them.

There has been unhappiness from the Save Swiss Cottage group over the use of the Swiss Cottage Open Space by construction lorries and the amount of traffic set to be funnelled through nearby roads.

100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock100 Avenue Road behind demolition hoardings. Picture: Polly Hancock

If the work continues, a 24-storey tower block will be built in the derelict office block’s place. It will provide 184 flats as well as retail and community space.

Construction will take around three years.

Campaigners had hoped Camden Council, or the High Court would impose a delay on work beginning for a judicial review to begin, as happened with the building of the next-door cycle superhighway 11.

Last year work on Transport for London’s CS11 was delayed by the courts for an eventual judicial review, which found in Westminster City Council’s favour.

An application has gone into the High Court, but campaigners behind it are still yet to hear whether a judge will take their application to a full hearing,

Save Swiss Cottage’s Janine Sachs said: “When Camden Council’s officials refuse to heed the warnings of the people who pay their wages and who know the area best, we cannot stop the developer starting demolition. However, we are here today to show that this is not the end of our campaign. It is not even the beginning of the end. Instead it is the beginning of a new phase; an undoubtedly hard battle through the courts where we will await the Judge’s decision on the Judicial Review.

