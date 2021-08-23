Pups of Primrose Hill: Building a digital community through dogs

Published: 12:29 PM August 23, 2021

We’ve all seen the hordes of dogs of every breed flocking to Primrose Hill, but have you ever wondered about the stories behind those canines and their owners?

The @PupsofPrimroseHill Instagram account aims to answer exactly this question: who are the four-legged denizens of Primrose Hill?

Katy Ryder, the Texas-born content marketer behind the account, told the Ham&High: “I spent a lot of time on Primrose Hill during lockdown, as there was nothing much else to do. One day I decided to stop someone randomly and ask to photograph their dog.”

Having set up the page and accrued more than 1,600 followers, each post now features a photo of the dog, at play or posed regally for the camera, and its back story.

This ranges from a simple summary of the dog’s name, age and breed, to a humorous anecdote, to a deeper look at illness develop in an older dog.

Katy has enjoyed photographing animals, especially horses, since her late teens.

Pups of Primrose Hill founder Katy Ryder - Credit: Katy Ryder

You may also want to watch:

“Animals were my only muse, I was so interested in capturing their movements and personalities,” she said.

Her current project is unique for its informal, spur-of-the-moment quality.

“It’s so different to plan a photoshoot, I have about thirty seconds to assess whether a dog looks under control and friendly," Katy said.

“And then there are people who are scared I’ll steal their dog, and are less than kind… with the interviews often there’ll be people who I get absolutely nothing out of, but I try to tell stories when I can.”

French bulldogs Dave, Arnold and Juno on Primrose Hill - Credit: Katy Ryder

Despite some awkward encounters, Pups of Primrose Hill is as much about building a community as it is about dogs.

Katy’s connection to the neighbourhood is a personal one — she watched the sunset on Primrose Hill on her first date with her now-husband — and her admiration for the area is evident.

“It’s high-end, but so homely, the best of both worlds in London,” she said.

Katy's pride in the account’s success stems from how it has brought the local area together.

“I really got addicted to it as the community grew, we’re so starved for community at the moment…it’s such a niche thing, and Primrose Hill is the brand, what makes it unique,” she said.

Running an account for local dog enthusiasts is not without its difficulties. Pups of Primrose Hill has twice featured dogs with their ears cropped, a practice which is illegal in the UK, and been accused of glamorising animal cruelty.

Katy views her role as a “balance between telling a story and sharing an opinion”. While she disagrees with ear cropping, her posts show that “in fairness, these dogs are well taken care of and well-loved".

How does she respond to those who criticise her approach?

“It was initially a passion project and creative outlet, and I didn’t anticipate it being a platform, [so when I’m criticised] I choose to be gracious but firm, I won’t be bullied.

“However, I’m always open to learning, since I have an impressionable audience,” Katy said.

For the content marketer the positive aspects of running an online community outweigh the negatives. She speaks warmly of a paraplegic dog she photographed.

“The owner was so touched, people usually say such nasty things about her dog being in pain,” she said.

Katy added that people suffering from loneliness react warmly when she approaches them and their dogs. “They care that other people care,” she said.

Paraplegic dog Lulah on Primrose Hill - Credit: Katy Ryder

The account’s “community” continues to grow. Katy is proud to mention that a photography GCSE student contacted her for advice on animal photography, and of the partnerships she has formed with like-minded organisations.

These include the canine social enterprise Wagadoo, and the Primrose Hill Dog Club, introduced to her by the owner of three French bulldogs she photographed.

Primrose Hill’s reputation for celebrity spotting has also not disappointed.

“I saw a well-known figure in a pub after photographing his dog, and he told me it was nice to be recognised for his dog for once."

So, does the Primrose Hill dog lover have any tips for building an online community?

“Have a vision for your page and commit to it, but also don’t be afraid to try new things. Be bold and craft your brand.”