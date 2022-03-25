Awards success for Jon Snow, Paul Whitehouse and It's A Sin

Jon Snow and wife Precious Lunga, Paul Whitehouse, and Tracy-Ann Oberman arrive for the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards at The Brewery - Credit: PA

London stars scooped some of the top honours at the 2022 Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards on Friday (March 25).

Paul Whitehouse, Jon Snow and A Very British Scandal were among the big winners at the ceremony at The Brewery.

It's a Sin won for best drama series, with writer Russell T Davies winning the award for best writer.

Tracey-Ann Oberman, from It's a Sin, at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards - Credit: PA

Cast member Tracy-Ann Oberman, who lives near Hampstead Heath, arrived at the ceremony wearing a ribbon featuring Ukraine’s national colours.

She told the PA news agency: “It’s terrible. Every year we go into a new year thinking it can only get better.

“But I have a lot of Ukrainian friends and there is an orphanage over there that I am involved with called the Tikva orphanage, which is in Odesa, and we have been working very hard to get those children and everyone in Odesa out.”

The 55-year-old is best known for roles in Friday Night Dinner and EastEnders, and has recently bought the film rights to Marika Cobbold's On Hampstead Heath.

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards at the Brewery, London - Credit: PA

The BFG awards celebrate outstanding television, streaming and radio programmes and performances that have been commissioned or premiered in the UK.

Islington's Paul Whitehouse won the award for best entertainment series for Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, along with Bob Mortimer.

The filming coincided with lockdown, which the 63-year-old admitted to quite liking.

“We did get a bit of a free pass because we were halfway through filming the series when lockdown kicked in," he said. "We were allowed to continue to do that. We were in a very strong bubble obviously.”

He added: “It was nice. People were reluctant prisoners but perhaps saw a little bit of England, Britain, Scotland, Wales, Ireland that they weren’t really aware of.”

Jon Snow and wife Precious Lunga arrive for the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards at The Brewery - Credit: PA

Journalist and broadcaster Jon Snow, of Primrose Hill, won the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting. The 74-year-old began presenting Channel 4 News in 1989 and stepped down last year.

BBC One’s A Very British Scandal secured two awards, voted best drama mini-series, with its star Claire Foy, named best actress. Stephen Graham scooped the award for best actor, in a double win, for his performances in Channel 4’s Help and the BBC's Time.

Best comedy was awarded to BBC Two sitcom Alma’s Not Normal, and the channel's Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution was named best documentary series.

The Disney+ series The Beatles: Get Back was voted best documentary mini-series.

Radio programme of the year went to Jamz Supernova for her BBC 6 Music show Jamz Supernova on 6.

The BPG breakthrough award went to the actor and writer of BBC Three’s Hackney-based Starstruck, east Londoner Rose Matafeo.

The new emerging creators award for video creativity on social media platforms was given to Chunkz. The 26-year-old from Wembley, whose real name is Amin Mohamed, has amassed a following of more than 2.6 million on his YouTube channel, where he posts vlogs, challenges and prank videos.

The innovation in broadcasting award went to Channel 4 for its Black To Front project and ongoing inclusion initiatives.

Aasmah Mir won award for audio presenter of the year for Times Radio Breakfast, while former Islington resident Jon Ronson won the podcast category with Things Fell Apart.

Jon Ronson at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards - Credit: PA

Chairman of the BPG Grant Tucker said: “In their 48th year, the BPG awards remain true to the values on which they were founded: celebrating the best work on TV and radio, voted for by those whose job is to write about broadcasting.

“2021 was a fantastic year for British television. The industry bounced back from the worst days of the pandemic with record levels of investment and programming, and our winners announced today are testimony to that creative explosion.

“It is also evident that, despite reports of their death, our public service broadcasters are very much alive and thriving.”