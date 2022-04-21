Brendan The Navigator, Freehouse, 90 Highgate Hill, is one-year-old this weekend.

We have navigated through the impacts of the pandemic and we are now back open six days a week and sometimes seven.

We would really like to thank the local community and our regulars for their great support in our shared voyage.

The landlord John and his partner Sandy and all our friendly staff would love to invite everyone to come celebrate with us as we lay on a feast of music and food.

Top-quality fresh Anglo-Irish fare is available every Thursday and throughout the weekend.

This Friday night from 9pm we are hosting The Hungry Grass, a well-known London band, featuring Peter James Coughlan on lead vocals.

This is a group that describe themselves as a London-based “Irish melodeon, goat movement that plays progressive trad/folk rock”… so expect something disturbingly different

Admission is free as for all of our music events.

On Saturday evening from 8pm, we are having an extra-large acoustic Irish music session, anchored by the powerhouse couple, Gary and Teresa Connolly with Pete Quinn.

Bring your fiddle if you can stick the pace and celebrate St George and St Brendan together across from St Josephs.

Sunday will be a unique double feature featuring our usual excellent Sunday afternoon session around 4pm (after or with your roast) with various local stars.

This will be followed after 8pm with all the big hits you can sing along to with Dave the Keyz, if that’s your thang.