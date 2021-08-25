Organisers rescheduling Boy George, James, David Rodigan and Rag'n'Bone Man shows

Published: 10:38 AM August 25, 2021

Tim Booth of James at T in the Park festival in 2014 - Credit: Andrew Milligan/PA

"I can't see us playing this year," tweeted James singer Tim Booth after expressing disappointment at the postponement of his band's show at Kenwood House.

The Heritage Live series of concerts was set to take place over four days from August 19-22, but all the dates were called off at the last minute due to safety concerns about the stage on ground that was still wet. Organisers say they are working to reschedule.

Rag'n'Bone Man's show on the opening night was cancelled with just 24 hours notice. At that time it was announced that Friday's show featuring James, Feeder, Maximo Park and others was off.

As late as Friday, organisers were saying the weekend would go ahead, with Boy George & Culture Club, supported by Bananarama, and Reggae on the Heath, headlined by David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra, featuring Freddie McGregor, Horace Andy and Bitty Mclean.

But those shows too were called off, with organisers saying in a statement: "We’re so sorry to all those who wanted to come and enjoy live music, but we will be rescheduling these shows so please hold on to your tickets.

"The inclement weather over the past weeks has caused significant issues which our Health and Safety Advisors have deemed unsafe for the artists, crew and audience.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to find a solution but due to significant ground movement overnight, the structural engineers have advised that the staging is unsafe, meaning our two sold-out shows this weekend must be postponed and rescheduled.

"We are heartbroken about this and we know that this is going to upset so many of you who have travelled from all over. We are devastated too.

"Further information about the concerts will be relayed in due course so please keep hold of your tickets. For any ticketing questioned please contact your ticket agent via their website."

Rag'n''Bone Man tweeted that he was disappointed but said the "health and safety of our audience, band and crew has to be taken seriously".

David Rodigan tweeted that "to say we are all gutted is a total understatement".

Kingston Myles, of English Heritage, which is responsible for Kenwood, said: “We want to take the opportunity to thank all ticket holders and local residents for their patience and understanding following the postponement of Heritage Live’s concert series over the weekend.

"We understand how disappointing this news would have been, ultimately the safety of guests and anyone working at the event has to come before all else.”