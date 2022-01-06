Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Missing for 10 days: 14-year-old boy with links to Wood Green

Andrew Brookes

Published: 12:49 PM January 6, 2022
Freddie, 14, who is missing from the West Finchley area

Freddie, 14, has reportedly been missing from the West Finchley area since December 27 - Credit: Met Police

A 14-year-old boy has reportedly been missing for 10 days.

The teenager, named only as Freddie by police, was last seen in the West Finchley area on Monday, December 27.

He is known to frequent the Wood Green and Tottenham areas.

Anyone who sees Freddie or knows where he is should contact police.

A Met spokesperson said: "Police are concerned for his welfare and ask anyone who sees Freddie to call 101 and quote reference CAD 7293/30DEC21."

