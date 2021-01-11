Off The Hook: Police and community centre launch boxing initiative

Published: 3:36 PM January 11, 2021

Police officers have joined forces with the Queen's Crescent Community Association to launch a boxing initiative in the hope of diverting young people away from crime.

The Off The Hook programme is being run jointly by local neighbourhood officers, the folks at QCCA and the charity GOAL.

The idea is to create opportunities for "positive and controlled fighting" while also giving young people the chance to speak to officers about policing issues that affect them, such as drug awareness and stop and search.

The project is initially to last for ten weeks, and is aimed at 10- to 18-year-olds.

P Jan Sher, who helped to organise the initiative, said: “The aim of the club is to give young people living in the community the chance to get involved in something meaningful and aspirational in a safe environment.

“It also gives us a chance to engage with them constructively to educate them about the work of the police – but also to hear about their experiences and concerns."

