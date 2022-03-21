The bowling clubhouse destroyed by fire was in Blake Road, Bounds Green - Credit: Google

Police have launched an investigation after a bowling clubhouse in Bounds Green was destroyed by fire at the weekend.

On Saturday - March 19 - emergency services were alerted to the blaze at the disused building in Blake Road after 28 people had called 999.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the single-storey building just after 6.30pm; around 40 firefighters used six fire engines to get the fire under control within an-hour-and-a-half.

Its cause is now under investigation by the LFB and the Metropolitan Police Service.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Station Commander Chris Jenner, who was at the scene, said: “Crews carried out a systematic search of the property and remained on scene through the night damping down remaining hot spots.”

Fire crews from Southgate, Finchley, Tottenham, Stoke Newington and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.