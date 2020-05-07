Search

Advanced search

Cancer-survivor Jon takes on challenge of ‘climbing’ Everest in his back garden to raise thousands for carers

PUBLISHED: 11:00 09 May 2020

Jon Siddall during his challenge to 'climb Everest' in his West Hampstead garden. Picture: Nicki Siddall

Jon Siddall during his challenge to 'climb Everest' in his West Hampstead garden. Picture: Nicki Siddall

Archant

A West Hampstead cancer-survivor has been climbing up and down a ladder in his garden in an attempt to reach an equivalent height to the summit of Mount Everest.

Jon Siddall during his challenge to 'climb Everest' in his West Hampstead garden. Picture: Philip WolmuthJon Siddall during his challenge to 'climb Everest' in his West Hampstead garden. Picture: Philip Wolmuth

Jon Siddall’s innovative fundraising plan comes just a month after doctors at the Royal Free Hospital gave him the all-clear after more than a year of cancer treatment.

Inspired by Captain Tom Moore, charities professional Jon, 65, decided now was the time to pick up where he had left off in 2018, when his cancer diagnosis put paid to his plans to run the London Marathon.

Ably supported by his wife Nikki, former Hampstead Parish Church warden Jon has smashed his initial £7,500 target.

His plan was to complete the challenge, and celebrate at the – imagined – Himalayan summit in time to toast VE Day at 3pm on May 8.

He told this newspaper: “The context to this is I am profoundly grateful for the care I myself have had, and it’s time for me to give back.

You may also want to watch:

“There’s a lot of this stuff going around and I thought why not do something that’s positive. I’ve of course benefitted from the wonderful treatment at the Royal Free, but wanted to highlight the social care system too.

“It would be great to get carers in the limelight.”

He said he had also inspired by a friend’s suffering with dementia – which he said “needs the research as much as anything” now.

Over the five-day challenge, Jon has been making 500 climbs a day of a 20 foot ladder.

Accounting for the angle of the ladder propped up in his back garden, this will take him all the way to 29,029 feet.

So far Jon has raised more than £9,500, putting him well on the way to his amended £15,000 target.

He said: “It’s an opportunity on VE Day to remind the generation who fought that we can take the baton on from them and from the likes of Captain Tom.”

To support Jon’s fundraising for The Care Workers Charity, Community Integrated Care, Alzheimer’s Research UK, Carers UK and Age UK, visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JonSiddall

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Most Read

‘Plague doctor’ spotted again in Crouch End ‘standing by the melons’ outside Park Road newsagent

Crouch End's 'plague doctor' pictured on May 7. Picture: Chloe McLaren

‘Dangerous criminal’ jailed for seven years for taking gun to New Year’s party in Hampstead

Ruan Mota, 24, of Ladbroke Grove. Picture: Met Police

Celebrity Art Auction

Steam Fair in Priory Park, Crouch End

BBC-owned Maida Vale Studios given Grade-II listed status by Historic England

Violinist Nigel Kennedy rehearses with the BBC Concert Orchestra at Maida Vale Studios in 2008, ahead of a performance at the BBC Proms at the Royal Albert Hall. Picture: Zak Hussein/PA

BBC to remake Alan Bennett’s Talking Heads monologues

The cast of the 2020 Talking Heads

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

Street signage for Brisbane Road

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Cancer-survivor Jon takes on challenge of ‘climbing’ Everest in his back garden to raise thousands for carers

Jon Siddall during his challenge to 'climb Everest' in his West Hampstead garden. Picture: Nicki Siddall

Arsenal’s Adams among greatest leaders

Arsenal captain Tony Adams proudly holds the Premiership Trophy and FA Cup in front of thousands of supporters after the 2001-02 Double

Coronavirus: Five substitutes allowed, VAR suspended?

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) during the Emirates Cup last July
Drive 24