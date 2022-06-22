35 firefighters were called to a block of flats in St John's Wood last night - Credit: LFB

Two adults and a child were led to safety after a fire broke out at a neighbouring flat in St John's Wood last night.

They were assessed by London Ambulance Service paramedics at the scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.

Thirty-five firefighters were called to the residential block in Boundary Road shortly after 8.10pm.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said part of a five-room flat on the ground floor was damaged by the fire.

One person reportedly left the building before the crews arrived.

The fire was under control around 9pm.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Brigade and the Met Police.