Search

Advanced search

Council ward boundaries: 'Regret' in Barnet at Golders Green carve up but Haringey councillors 'relaxed' with changes

PUBLISHED: 16:02 08 January 2020

Barnet's new ward boundaries according to the independent Boundary Commission. Picture: LGBCE / Ordnance Survey

Barnet's new ward boundaries according to the independent Boundary Commission. Picture: LGBCE / Ordnance Survey

Archant

New ward boundaries for Barnet and Haringey have been confirmed by the Independent Boundary Commission after public consultations.

Haringey's new ward boundaries according to the independent Boundary Commission. Picture: LGBCE / Ordnance SurveyHaringey's new ward boundaries according to the independent Boundary Commission. Picture: LGBCE / Ordnance Survey

In both boroughs the result is a move away from each ward having three councillors. The new electoral map will see smaller two-member wards to minimise the population differences. Despite proposals, turning Cricklewood and the Barnet edge of Muswell Hill into single-member wards was rejected. Instead, Golders Green, Cricklewood and Garden Suburb wards will all have two councillors, and a larger Childs Hill ward will have three.

Barnet's Labour opposition largely welcomed the changes, but said it "regretted" that the new Childs Hill ward will split Golders Green centre.

A local party spokeperson said: ""We particularly welcome the Commission's rejection of the Conservative proposal that two areas, South Friern (that they called Muswell Hill) and Cricklewood should be represented by only one councillor in each case. We are glad that the many new residents of Colindale will have the number of councillors they need and that the identities of Whetstone and Friern Barnet are recognised in new wards."

You may also want to watch:

There was a similarly ambivalent response from Conservative group leader Cllr Dan Thomas. He said: "Over the course of the boundary review, the Conservative group made representations alongside hundreds of residents to try to ensure that wards retained their community identities while being electorally fair. While the Commission agreed with us on many of our representations, we have been left disappointed by some of their choices."

In Haringey, both main parties are "relaxed" about the changes, which see Hornsey retain roads south of Tottenham Lane and the East Coast Main Line remain a border in the middle of Haringey.

But Muswell Hill and Alexandra Park will lose a councillor each as the commission seeks to more fairly distribute councillors across the borough as a whole.

Cllr Joshua Dixon (Lib Dem, Alexandra) said his party were pleased to see both his ward and the Harringay ward retained.

To see the full arrangements for Haringey click here, and for Barnet click here.

The new arrangements for both boroughs will be in place for the 2022 local elections.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Camden Koko fire: ‘Deeply saddened’ nightclub owner thanks fire brigade and public support after blaze rips through roof

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Most Read

Hampstead Heath staff forced to pick up 400kg of New Year’s Eve rubbish after Parliament Hill celebrations

Litter-pickers on Hampstead Heath after New Year's Eve. Picture: City of London Corporation

‘Iconic’ Koko nightclub roof blaze brings Camden Town to standstill

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Sir Keir Starmer: ‘My mum’s health battles have inspired me’

Sir Keir Starmer on the campaign trail in Lissenden Gardens, Gospel Oak. Picture: Polly Hancock.

Diane Abbott’s son charged over alleged assaults at Royal Free and Homerton Hospitals

the Royal Free Hospital in Hampstead and Homerton Hospital. Pictures: Ken Mears / Homerton Hospital

Camden Koko fire: ‘Deeply saddened’ nightclub owner thanks fire brigade and public support after blaze rips through roof

Fire rips through the roof of the Camden nightclub Koko. Picture: Oliver Cooper

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Chimbonda tells Spurs boss Mourinho: go for ex-Gunner, Giroud, in January window

Chelsea's Olivier Giroud celebrates scoring his side's first goal

SLC Cup: Needham Market 5 Hendon 1

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (pic DBeechPhotography)

Wingate boss Knight says they must start managing games or pay the price

Tommy Tejan-Sie of Wingate during Hornchurch vs Wingate & Finchley, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 31st August 2019

Williams may have played last game for Saracens

Saracens' Liam Williams during the Gallagher Premiership match at Franklins Garden's, Northampton (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Wingate & Finchley remain bottom after Leatherhead defeat

Shane Gore of Wingate & Finchley (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists