Boundary changes plan would 'split' Hampstead and see new Muswell Hill seat

Published: 11:17 AM June 8, 2021

The five electoral constituencies around Hampstead and Highgate could see big changes if the current boundary review proposals are approved - Credit: PA / BCE

Splitting up Hampstead and Kilburn and adding the Haringey side of Highgate to a new Finchley and Muswell Hill seat are among the notable repercussions from a radical proposed redrawing of the electoral map.

The Boundary Commission for England (BCE) has unveiled proposals for the constituency boundaries which could be in place at the next general election.

The big change is a division of Hampstead and Kilburn - Tulip Siddiq's seat will be broken across two new constituencies - and Hampstead Town's Cllr Oliver Cooper (Con) was among those to criticise the way the area has been split up.

Cllr Oliver Cooper said plans to split Hampstead in the new electoral boundaries needed a rethink - Credit: Polly Hancock

Previous plans to rejig constituencies and reduce the number of MPs were abandoned in 2020.

A new West Hampstead and Kilburn seat will stretch from Frognal in the east to Harlesden in the west, while Hampstead itself will be thrown together with Camden Town, St John's Wood, Maida Vale and Little Venice in the new Camden Town and St John's Wood seat.

Karen Buck's Westminster North seat disappears from the map entirely, with its eastern wards absorbed by a Kensington and Westbourne seat.

Tulip Siddiq's seat loses Hampstead and Belsize but gains Harlesden in the proposals - Credit: PA/Lauren Hurley

Cllr Cooper said the boundaries plan was "bizarre" and had "clearly been drawn by someone that has never been to Hampstead". He added: "The Boundary Commission must go back to the drawing board and keep Hampstead united.

"There is now an eight-week consultation window, and residents should let the Boundary Commission know that these are not acceptable and that Hampstead, West Hampstead, and South Hampstead should remain in one piece."

Catherine West currently holds the Hornsey and Wood Green seat - which would lose Highgate and Muswell Hill - Credit: Chris McAndrew (Creative Commons

In the proposals, the Holborn and St Pancras seat gains a single ward in Islington - Tufnell Park - but otherwise the major change is its name: it's slated to become Kentish Town and Bloomsbury.

The Hornsey and Wood Green seat - currently held by Labour's Catherine West - would lose Highgate and Muswell Hill and Fortis Green wards, while gaining West Green and White Hart Lane.

Those wards would then be folded into a new Finchley and Muswell Hill seat which would include Hampstead Garden Suburb.

The remnants of the old Finchley and Golders Green seat - Childs Hill and Golders Green wards - would consequently become part of a new Hendon and Golders Green constituency.

The proposals are now open to public consultation for eight weeks until August 2. Visit bcereviews.org.uk to view the full proposals and make comments.

What do you think about the new electoral boundaries? Send your opinions to letters@hamhigh.co.uk