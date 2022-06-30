Fans pray for Bosco 'and his big stick' as he goes into surgery

A TikTok sensation dog has gone into emergency surgery for a spinal disease, having lost the use of his back legs.

Sausage dog Bosco, from Crouch End, has won more than a million followers with videos of him on Hampstead Heath and Parkland Walk, forcing passers-by out of the way by carrying huge sticks.

More than 1,800 messages of support have been left after the @boscoandhisbigstick Instagram account posted on Wednesday night to say he had fallen ill.

"In the past few days Bosco has been a bit under the weather, and just a few hours ago we notice some serious and painful changes regarding his movement," it said.

"We immediately went to our vet who referred us to the Royal Veterinary College, Queen Mother Hospital, who have diagnosed him with Grade 5 IVDD (intervertebral disc disease). In the space of two hours he has lost the use and feeling in his back legs.

"Just earlier today he was running like his incredible, free self, digging holes, and having a bath – his favourite."

Bosco went into surgery and the post said Bosco had a 50% chance of walking again, and 50% chance of being paralysed.

"We ask you to keep him in your thoughts and hope with us that he gets through this," the post continued.

"I always say he is a one in a million dog, so loved, so special.

"Forgive me if I don't have the power to reply to all your beautiful souls, but at the moment we are a bit distracted by the enormity of the situation. We love and thank you always for your support. Big stick energy."

Bosco has 1.3 million followers on TikTok and 35.2 million likes, as well as 190,000 Instagram followers.

Owner Luccia Rodriguez got Bosco when she was 19 and a video on Parkland walk went viral.

Will Smith dubbed over the video in September 2019, and before long, little Bosco was drawing "likes" and attention from names such as Jennifer Aniston and Elon Musk.

Bosco wasn’t trained to pick up big sticks, he just has a big personality, Luccia told the Ham&High last year.

“He’s the biggest show off,” she said. “He does it because he loves it, and I think he knows other people like it when they applaud him.

“I always thought it was funny, and for me, he became a sort-of TV or book character. Actually, writing a children’s book is something I really want to do next.

“Maybe he could be a voice for the environment and nature, too. We love animal activism and he loves being in nature, so I think that would be a good fit.

“I used to be quite anti-social media because the human side is not always good for self-esteem, but the dog version is just so wholesome.”

Bosco’s adventures are on Instagram and TikTok: @boscoandhisbigstick.