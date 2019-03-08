Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men's pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation Archant

A body has been found in the men's pond on Hampstead Heath, days after a man went missing while swimming at the weekend.

Officers from the Met Police's Marine Support Unit recovered a body this morning. A search has been ongoing since a man went missing on Saturday afternoon.

The alarm was raised at 4.25pm when a man's clothes were found on the bank of Highgate Men's Bathing Pond, near Millfield Lane.

The Hampstead-local, in his mid-50s, was then reported as missing. Officers then searched the surface of the pond, while the National Police Air Service and the dog unit looked nearby.

The pond has been closed since he went missing.

His family have been kept informed of the developments, and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.