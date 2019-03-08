Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men's pond

PUBLISHED: 14:08 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 03 June 2019

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Archant

A body has been found in the men's pond on Hampstead Heath, days after a man went missing while swimming at the weekend.

Officers from the Met Police's Marine Support Unit recovered a body this morning. A search has been ongoing since a man went missing on Saturday afternoon.

You may also want to watch:

The alarm was raised at 4.25pm when a man's clothes were found on the bank of Highgate Men's Bathing Pond, near Millfield Lane.

The Hampstead-local, in his mid-50s, was then reported as missing. Officers then searched the surface of the pond, while the National Police Air Service and the dog unit looked nearby.

The pond has been closed since he went missing.

His family have been kept informed of the developments, and his death is currently being treated as unexplained.

Most Read

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

For Fox Sake: Firefighters help free trapped fox cub in Highgate

The fox was released by crews from Kentish Town fire station after becoming trapped between two fence panels. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Trippier knows he has decision to make, but wants to stay in England

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Snow in Hampstead? TV crews roll into town to film BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Search continues after man disappears while swimming in Hampstead Heath pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

Hampstead Heath: Body found in search for man who went missing while swimming in men’s pond

A winter sunrise at the Heath Men's Pond. Picture: City of London Corporation

For Fox Sake: Firefighters help free trapped fox cub in Highgate

The fox was released by crews from Kentish Town fire station after becoming trapped between two fence panels. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Trippier knows he has decision to make, but wants to stay in England

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).

Snow in Hampstead? TV crews roll into town to film BBC adaptation of A Christmas Carol

Filming in Church Row on 28.05.19. Actors walk along the road between takes. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon celebrate successful season at inaugural Golf Classic

Hendon RFC celebrated a successful 2018/19 season at their inaugural golf classic (pic: Hendon RFC)

Arsenal legend David Seaman frustrated by Europa League final defeat as he slams ‘poor’ defensive display

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Stephan Lichsteiner confirms Arsenal exit

Arsenal's Stephan Lichtsteiner. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

UK Coaching pledges to help coaches grow their people skills

UK Coaching had pledged to help coaches grow their people skills (Pic: Run Communications)

Trippier knows he has decision to make, but wants to stay in England

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier and Liverpool's Roberto Firmino during the Champions League Final at the Wanda Metropolitano (pic: Joe Giddens/PA).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists