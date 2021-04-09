'Negligence put lives at risk': £10k fine after fire at unlicensed HMO

Published: 9:13 AM April 9, 2021

The house after the blaze, with severe damage to the roof - Credit: Barnet Council

A property company and director from Golders Green have been ordered to pay £10,000 after a blaze ripped through an unlicensed home that didn’t have any fire extinguishers.

The fire at the illegitimate house of multiple occupancy (HMO) in Hall Lane, Hendon, left six tenants “lives at risk” and made them homeless. The residents all escaped the fire without injury and they were put into emergency accommodation.

An investigation by Barnet Council found that the property had no fire doors or fire extinguishers, and an inadequate fire alarm.

Keylid Property Limited, which is based in Portsdown Avenue, Golders Green, and its director Ali Reza Mirzaie, pleaded guilty to failing to licence the home, and for failing to meet the minimum standards of management.

They were each ordered to pay a £2,500 fine, £181 victim surcharge and £2,411.45 costs after being prosecuted at Willesden Magistrates Court on March 11.

Cllr Richard Cornelius, the chair of Barnet Council’s housing and growth committee, said: “Six lives were put at risk because of the negligence of one man and his property company. This is unacceptable.”