Gallery

Highgate Black Lives Matter protesters return to Pond Square to take the knee and hear from anti-racism activists

Speakers Kevin Campbell, in the dark jacket, and Martin Scott at the Highgate Black Lives Matter rally on July 25. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

Black Lives Matter campaigners returned to Pond Square this weekend, with the local activist group continuing to push for action to tackle systemic racism.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Campaigners at Highgate's Black Lives Matter protest on July 25 kneel. Picture: Polly Hancock Campaigners at Highgate's Black Lives Matter protest on July 25 kneel. Picture: Polly Hancock

You may also want to watch:

At a protest on July 25, speakers from Haringey Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and the Freed Resilience group discussed unconscious bias and stop and search with attendees.

The Highgate Black Lives Matter group first convened in early June. After a number of weekly events, organisers decided to invite speakers and “keep the conversation going”.

READ MORE: Black Lives Matter protesters in Highgate and Crouch End kneel over anti-Black racism

Talking about police stop and search tactics, Vivek Lehal from SUTR criticised the use of section 60 orders to police “block parties” in urban environments.