Highgate Black Lives Matter protesters return to Pond Square to take the knee and hear from anti-racism activists
PUBLISHED: 16:54 28 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 28 July 2020
Black Lives Matter campaigners returned to Pond Square this weekend, with the local activist group continuing to push for action to tackle systemic racism.
At a protest on July 25, speakers from Haringey Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and the Freed Resilience group discussed unconscious bias and stop and search with attendees.
The Highgate Black Lives Matter group first convened in early June. After a number of weekly events, organisers decided to invite speakers and “keep the conversation going”.
Talking about police stop and search tactics, Vivek Lehal from SUTR criticised the use of section 60 orders to police “block parties” in urban environments.
