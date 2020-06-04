‘We must all learn’ from Black Lives Matter protests says Haringey’s community safety chief

'White silence is violence': Placards at the Black Lives Matter event in Crouch End. Picture: Lucie Goodayle @ Lucie Goodayle

With Black Lives Matter protests spreading from the USA around the world, Haringey’s community safety chief said it was “imperative” that political leaders took the concerns of demonstrators seriously.

Haringey's community safety lead Cllr Mark Blake at the knife crime community meeting at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston Haringey's community safety lead Cllr Mark Blake at the knife crime community meeting at Muswell Hill Methodist Church. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Cllr Mark Blake (Lab, Woodside) said George Floyd’s death was a “stark reminder” that racism and injustice remained prominent, and pointed to the Windrush scandal and a rise in hate crime as examples of the UK’s own “shame”.

He added: “Now, yet again, we need to unite in our opposition and abhorrence of the prejudice that has a devastating effect on our communities. Even now, we are seeing the disproportionate impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on BAME communities.”

Cllr Blake said the UK and Haringey “has its own challenges” and emphasised the importance of institutions which “engage with communities with good faith and respond with real conviction”.

He said: “We are committed to that in our borough.”

The local Lib Dem opposition group agreed, enocouraging people to donate to civil rights groups and saying in a statement: “We are proud to see so many residents in Haringey stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and speak out against racism whenever and wherever it occurs.

“In our borough we know too well the pain and hurt that was caused by the death of Mark Duggan on the streets of Tottenham in 2011.”

