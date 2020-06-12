In Pictures: Black Lives Matter campaigners hold vigil on Hampstead Heath

Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki ©Katerina Kalogeraki

North Londoners continued to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters worldwide with a march from Dartmouth Park to the Parliament Hill bandstand on Thursday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki

A short vigil was held on Parliament Hill.

Starting at the corner of Bickerton Road and Dartmouth Park Hill, a diverse cross-section of the community turned out on a dull Thursday morning to join the global movement against anti-Black racism.

Since George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers at the end of May has sparked a wave of protests worldwide, including in Camden.

READ MORE: BLACK LIVES MATTER: MP BACKS PETITION TO RENAME RHODES AVENUE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki

Highgate village has seen two vigils so far, while anti-racists have also begun to push for the eradication of statues, place names and other elements of the public realm which have ties to slave traders and other offensive figures.

Camden Council has backed Black Lives Matter protesters throughout recent weeks, with council leader Cllr Georgia Gould (Lab, Kentish Town) saying warning the racist hate crime was increasing in the borough.

You may also want to watch:

Have you been out on a Black Lives Matter protest in recent days? Send your pictures to Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki

Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki Black Lives Matter protesters on Parliament Hill after a march in solidarity with anti-racism campaigners worldwide. Picture: Katerina Kalogeraki