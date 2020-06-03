Search

Advanced search

Black Lives Matter: Camden Council goes purple in solidarity with global protesters and leader warns of rising racist hate crime

PUBLISHED: 16:56 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:57 03 June 2020

Camden Council's offices in King's Cross lit up purple in support of Black Lives Matter. PIcture: Camden Council

Camden Council's offices in King's Cross lit up purple in support of Black Lives Matter. PIcture: Camden Council

Archant

Camden Council lit up its King’s Cross HQ in purple light on Tuesday night in a show of solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters worldwide and to highlight the “systemic racism” that costs Black lives.

Camden Council's offices in King's Cross lit up purple in support of Black Lives Matter. PIcture: Camden CouncilCamden Council's offices in King's Cross lit up purple in support of Black Lives Matter. PIcture: Camden Council

With protests taking place at locations around the borough and in central London as campaigners continue to condemn the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in the USA, 5 Pancras Square took on a purple hue – and the council leader pointed to hate crime in the borough as she warned racism “is not only an American disease”.

The leader, Cllr Georgia Gould (Lab, Kentish Town) said: “I know our community will be feeling heartbreak, anger, and powerlessness watching more black lives stolen because of a failure to deal with systemic racism.

“In the last week the world watched George Floyd murdered by a police officer meant to protect him and uphold justice. And we have seen the horror of a US President, who has courted white supremacists, inciting violence against protestors rather than addressing racial injustices.”

You may also want to watch:

Cllr Gould also spoke of the rising trend of racist hate crime in Camden, and the impact of coronavirus on BAME communities.

She said: “Racist hate crime is on the rise in our borough. The streets that feel safe to me feel very different to some in our community.

“Covid-19 has shone a new light on existing inequalities, with a disproportionate impact on Black, Asian and Minority (BAME) communities, partly as a result of long-term social, economic and health inequalities in our community.

The councillor added the town hall was working with its Black Workers’ group to increase representation across it’s hierarchy, and committed to working to address the impact of Covid-19 on BAME communities. She also added: “And we will continue to work to ensure that black history is celebrated not just as a one off but all year round, that we expand political representation, that every organisation in our borough has a strategy to increase diversity, and that we are investing in our BAME communities and their futures.”

The councillor’s words are borne out by the news that the Met Police are currently appealing for help identifying four men in relation to an alleged racist hate crime on Hampstead Heath.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Hampstead Heath fight: Scrum of ‘100’ youngsters tackled by police near Parliament Hill Lido

The fracas involved a group of '100' young people on Hampstead Heath. Picture: Kenza Bryan

‘Eton is closed - why aren’t we?’ Haringey parents protest schools return and say coronavirus risk is ‘too high’

Demonstrators called on the government to halt schools reopening as they believe people's lives are being put at risk to restart the economy. Picture: Polly Hancock.

‘He would be so happy’: Toff’s fish and chip shop reopens in Muswell Hill in memory of George Georgiou

At the fish and chip shop's reopening, George Georgiou's son Christopher (left), his wife Giga (centre) and his brother Costas hold up a photo of the Toff's owner which will be hung inside the restaurant in his memory. Picture: Polly Hancock

Police urge Hampstead Heath visitors to take care after 8 robberies in a fortnight

Hampstead Heath in the spring of 2020. Picture: André Langlois

Police appeal after lone woman is allegedly racially abused on Hampstead Heath by four men

Police wish to speak with these two men, part of a group of four, over the reported incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham have been informed one player has tested positve for Covid-19

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Fixture list will shape police’s thoughts on neutral venues for London matches

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs Heung-Min Son says military service in South Korea was a good experience

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (Pic: John Walton/PA)

On this day in 2004: Tottenham choose Jacques-Santini

Jacques Santini stands in the Spurs' dug-out for what proved to be his last game in charge of the north London club, at Craven Cottage (Pic: Chris Young/PA)

Coronavirus: Premier League ‘friendlies’ given green light

The Premier League trophy.
Drive 24