Birthday Honours: Hampstead woman ‘delighted and humbled’ by MBE for time as school and hospital governor

Linda Davies, who has been made an MBE. Picture: Linda Davies/Royal Free Archant

A Garden Suburb grandfather, the chair of governors at New End School and acting great Maureen Lipman are among the north Londoners to receive gongs in this year’s, delayed, Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Maureen Lipman who has been awarded a Damehood for services to charity, entertainment and the arts in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Picture: PA / Ian West Maureen Lipman who has been awarded a Damehood for services to charity, entertainment and the arts in the Queen's Birthday Honours List. Picture: PA / Ian West

And a Whittington Hospital physio was among hundreds honoured specifically for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The list was delayed from its traditional June date as the government wished to be able to commemorate the astonishing community work seen during the coronavirus crisis so far.

Linda Davies, who has been chair of New End Primary’s board of governors for twelve years and also sits on the Royal Free Hospital’s governing body, has been made an MBE.

Ms Davies told this newspaper: “I am delighted and very humbled to receive this award. Both the Royal Free and New End School make a vital contribution to the local community in Hampstead and Belsize Park. In their different ways, both are beacons of professional excellence and strive to ensure that local people have access to the very best services that a civilised, caring society can provide.”

She said it had been “an enormous privilege” to be chair of governors at an “extraordinary, dedicated and imaginative” school.

Ms Davies added: “Despite the difficult times they have to deal with at present, they manage to give the children a well-rounded education while keeping them safe. If only I had had the chance to learn philosophy, Shakespeare and coding when I was at primary school!”

The Hampstead local is an ex-journalist and communications consultant. She continued by paying tribute to the efforts made at the Royal Free during the pandemic: “The staff and management have been under enormous pressure because of the coronavirus pandemic but they have risen to the challenge magnificently.”

Jessica Horne, the Whittington’s clinical lead for respiratory physio has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her work at the hospital on the frontline of the pandemic.

Meanwhile David Parlons, a businessman who lives in Hampstead Garden Suburb and is now also the recipient of a BEM for services to the Jewish community.

The Up the Junction and Educating Rita actor Maureen Lipman, who lived in Muswell Hill for decades and was a regular feature in Hampstead, is now a dame.

The familiar face has been honoured for her services to acting and to charity. Though she now lives in Paddington, she remains a staunch supporter of north London causes including the Hampstead Theatre and Mitzvah Day.