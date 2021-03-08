Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Watch: Flames burst from bin lorry during Swiss Cottage blaze

Sam Volpe

Published: 7:00 PM March 8, 2021   
A bin truck caught fire in Swiss Cottage on Friday March 5.

A bin truck caught fire in Swiss Cottage on Friday March 5. - Credit: Samuel Hick

Passers-by in Swiss Cottage on Friday evening were shocked to see a bin van on fire. 

The blaze - which was fortunately confined to the truck itself and did not result in injuries - lit up the street scene at the south end of Finchley Road. 

Samuel Hick, who saw the blaze begin, told this newspaper the fire began at 7.40pm opposite McDonalds. 

Video shows traffic passing the vehicle while it was ablaze.

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: "Firefighters were called to a dustcart alight on Finchley Road NW3 on Friday evening.

"A dustcart carrying around a tonne of cardboard was damaged by the fire. There were no reports of any injuries."

They said the brigade were first called at 7.36pm, and that the blaze was under control by 8.20pm. 

