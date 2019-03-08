Hampstead BID: Business owners to write a letter in support of King William IV landlord at 'campaign meeting'

Hampstead traders will write a letter in support of King William IV trader Jimmy McGrath, as they prepare to start a campaign to vote out Hampstead Business Improvement District (BID).

More than a dozen business owners from the area gathered at Hampstead Community Centre for as the campaign to "abolish the BID". The meeting heard from Sebastian Wocker, editor of the Hampstead Village Voice and Camilla from Delmaestro crystal jewellery shop in Heath Street.

She said: "The first thing I knew about the BID was when I got a red letter asking me for money. I thought it was a scam. I had no idea what we were getting for it."

Robert Griffiths QC also gave an update on Mr McGrath's case against Camden Council after he refused to pay the levy. Mr Griffiths represented the landlord at Highbury Corner Magistrates Court earlier this year, and is hoping to get an appeal date at the High Court within the next month.

Attendees then decided to write a joint-letter to give to Mr Griffiths to take to the high court, showing their support for the publican and concerns about the BID.