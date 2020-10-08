Search

Advanced search

Bianca Williams vehicle stop: IOPC investigating 5 police officers over incident of alleged ‘racial profiling’ in Maida Vale

PUBLISHED: 17:33 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:34 08 October 2020

Bianca Williams during the Team GB kitting out session at the NEC, Birmingham (pic: John Walton/PA Wire)

Bianca Williams during the Team GB kitting out session at the NEC, Birmingham (pic: John Walton/PA Wire)

PA Wire

A police watchdog is investigating five police officers after a top sprinter complained of “racial profiling” when her car was stopped in Maida Vale.

The five individuals are subject to a probe by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over the incident in Lanhill Road which saw Bianca Williams, a British Olympian, and her partner Ricardo Dos Santos – a Portuguese sprinter – pulled over on July 4,

READ MORE: Sprinters complain at ‘racial profiling’ after Maida Vale vehicle stop goes viral

The officers in question are part of the territorial support group (TSG). No officer is suspended or subject to restricted duties and the Met said it was co-operating with the IOPC investigation.

IOPC Regional Director Sal Naseem said: “Having analysed a range of evidence including police body worn, dashcam video and witness statements, we now have a fuller picture of the officers’ interactions with the couple and their child.

“As a result, we have taken the decision that this meets the threshold for a misconduct investigation, the allegations will now be investigated thoroughly and independently.”

The IOPC said its investigation would focus on issues including why the car was followed and then stopped, whether the use of force in the incident was lawful and proportionate, whether the couple were treated worse because of their race, and whether it was reasonable to log the couple’s baby in a database of children who have come to police attention.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Hendon boss Allinson full of praise despite FA Cup defeat to Maidstone

Hendon manager Lee Allinson (Pic:DBeechPhotography)

Arsenal boss Montemurro full of praise for goalkeeper Zinsberger despite Chelsea defeat

Arsenal Women Manager Joe Montemurro

Tottenham cruise to victory over London Lionesses

Tottenham Hotspur's goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer gestures on the pitch during the FA Women's Super League match at The Hive Stadium, London.

‘It’s a wrench to leave’: Outgoing fire chief looks back on time in Camden

Simon Tuhill and Camden firefighters outside Koko the month after they saved the historic music venue from ruin. Picture: David Parry/PA

Lucky husband finds lost wedding ring in Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond – with help of wetsuit and metal detector

The Hampstead Heath Mixed Pond. Picture: Joshua Thurston