5 ways to spruce up your home and save money in time for summer

Save money on a BBQ and cooking utensils and enjoy eating outside this summer. Picture: Getty Images IVANKO BRNJAKOVIC LISINSKOGA 1 PETROVARADIN

The sun is shining, and it’s time to get outside and make the most of your garden.

Save money on outdoor furniture when you join widilo.co.uk. Picture: Getty Images Save money on outdoor furniture when you join widilo.co.uk. Picture: Getty Images

Sacha from Widilo explains how you can use the cashback site to save money on your home and garden improvements and get everything you need in time for summer.

1. Save money on outdoor furniture

Join Widilo for free and gain instant access to lots of online deals and savings. Picture: Widilo Join Widilo for free and gain instant access to lots of online deals and savings. Picture: Widilo

Save money on outdoor furniture when you join widilo.co.uk. Use the site to see a list of all the brands you can save money on, all in one place.

“Widilo.co.uk makes it easier to shop online. You’ll spend less time searching for bargains and more time finding the items you want,” Sacha said.

Invest in an outdoor dining set to enjoy eating as a family alfresco. With a sun lounger, you can unwind in your garden and top up your tan. Buy lights for your garden pathways to add ambience to your outdoor space.

When you become a Widilo member you’ll find deals from a range of retailers like Ideal World and Dunelm, on all the furniture you need to create your outdoor paradise.

Enjoy your garden in any weather with savings on parasols and gazebos and try a chimenea or firepit to keep you warm all year round and experience the joy of sitting by the fire at night looking at the stars.

2. Find everything you need to dine outside

A BBQ is an essential part of any garden. It can help bring the family together, you can enjoy cooking tasty meals and get the most from your garden when the weather is at its best.

Use widilo.co.uk to shop around and find the best deal on a BBQ and cooking utensils.

“After checking out, you’ll also receive cashback and reward points on your purchase. You can use our loyalty scheme to collect points and earn a £50 Netflix gift card or even a MacBook Pro,” Sacha added.

3. Build your wildlife garden

Attract wildlife to your garden with brightly coloured flowers, perennials and shrubs. Use Widilo to find the ideal plants for your garden without breaking the bank.

Use discount vouchers for retailers like Gardening Express to find seeds, an array of plant life and the tools you need to care for your new garden.

Trees will help give you the privacy you need from onlookers. Ornamental grasses, climbers and vines are great for decorating your fencing and patio areas.

“Message your friends and let them know how they can save money on their garden too. You’ll earn up to £6 each time you refer a friend to the site,” Sacha explained.

4. Get the DIY supplies you need

Re-painting furniture is a cost-effective and creative way to make old furniture look new and re-use existing pieces in another room of your home or outside.

Once you join Widilo, you’ll have access to deals on a wide range of homeware stores.

Protect your outdoor furniture with wood treatments and varnish from B and Q. Find the materials and tools you’ll need for your DIY project from Wickes and Wilkos.

“Before you start, I’d recommend you research and gather all the tools you need. This way you’ll be able to finish the job with ease and avoid delays,” Sacha said.

5. Interior Design

Don’t forget about your home too. Use this time to revamp your bedroom, living room or kitchen.

Explore deals from home furniture brands like Vonhaus that will make it easy to breathe fresh life into your home, especially if you’re on a budget.

How you can join

Sign up at widilo.co.uk to become a member. It’s free to join and you’ll receive a £5 welcome bonus and 50 reward points.

Download the Widilo browser extension to make sure you never miss a deal and find everything you need to get the most from your home and garden this summer.