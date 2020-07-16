6 of the best burger bars in north London

A bun stuffed with a juicy patty laden with cheese and dripping with sauce, served with hot salty fries - anytime is a good time for a burger. Here’s where to find the very best in north London.

The Patate, French Burger

323 Kentish Town Rd, Kentish Town, NW5 2TJ

A small menu offering burgers with a French twist. You can also try their take on poutine, the Canadian chip-based dish. Currently only available for deliveries and takeaways.

Haché Burgers

24 Inverness St, Camden Town, NW1 7HJ

A gourmet burger chain that has plenty for vegetarians and vegans to choose from, as well as well as steak, lamb, sausage and shawarma burgers for the carnivores. Burgers and unlimited gin and tonics for £30 every Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

VBurger Camden

215-216, Camden Lock Market, Chalk Farm Rd, Camden Town, London NW1 8AF

A vegan burger joint serving up falafel patties, seitan, and patties made from vegetables and legumes.

Band of Burgers

23 Camden High St, NW1 7JE

Rock n roll themed burger bar, where you can dine on The Elvis, The BB King or Rock Chick and Funky Chicken burgers. Choose a tasty pun for a side – Thyme after Thyme chips or Fungi town breaded mushrooms perhaps. BYO booze.

Honest Burgers

23 Camden High St, NW1 7JE

Boujee, hefty burgers made from British beef and serving local craft beers. All burgers come with the moreish rosemary seasoned chips and vegetarians and vegans have a few options to choose from.

Burger Bar

1 Bridge Lane, Temple Fortune, NW11 0EA

A neighbourhood burger bar serving homemade Kosher burgers and tortillas. Also does schnitzels, shwarama and falafel delivery.