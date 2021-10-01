Belsize woman to run London Marathon in memory of brother-in-law

Published: 4:54 PM October 1, 2021

Chloe Bodley (left) and Josh Stanton (far right) with his family - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

A Belsize Park resident will run the London Marathon on Sunday in memory of her brother-in-law.

Chloe Bodley, from New Zealand, is raising funds for Brain Tumour Research, a UK charity working on finding a cure for brain tumours – in tribute to Josh Stanton.

Josh, a respiratory scientist and father of two, was diagnosed six years ago with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive brain tumour, and he died a year later aged 42.

Chloe, 32, said: “I feel nervous, emotional, it is a bit overwhelming.

“It is an iconic event. When I was watching the marathon from the year before and they were showing everyone crossing the finish line, I thought ‘I could do that, I need a challenge’ and then they announced the date and I thought it was a sign because it was going to fall on Josh’s birthday.

Josh Stanton with his family Talisa, Mikayla and Tyler - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

You may also want to watch:

“It’s a shame not to be doing it then, but it is great to be doing it, finally.”

Chloe’s family will not be able to join her at the marathon on October 3 due to Covid travel restrictions.

“It’s made it harder but it gives me more motivation to do it, especially now after the past 18 months,” Chloe said.

“I normally go home once a year but I haven’t seen anyone in my family for almost two years. It is in occasions like this that it makes it more difficult.”

She added: “When this happens to your family you think it’s got to be the most bizarre out-of-the-ordinary thing but it’s not, it’s actually really common, and that makes me really proud to be able to raise what I can and run for a charity doing such amazing things.”

London Marathon runner Chloe Bodley - Credit: Brain Tumour Research

According to the charity, brain tumours kill more children and adults under 40 than any other cancer, yet only 1% of the budget for cancer research is dedicated to the disease.

Carol Robertson, national events manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “We’re so grateful to Chloe for taking on this epic challenge to help fund vital research into brain tumours.

“We’ll be there to cheer her on in their absence (Chloe’s family) and look forward to seeing her cross the finish line.”

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/chloe-bodley-marathon