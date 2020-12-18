Belsize Village streatery applies to extend licence
A planning application has been submitted to extend the licence of the Belsize Village “streatery”.
The outdoor dining scheme was introduced in Belsize Terrace with tables and chairs serving customers from July.
Having started in the summer after the first wave of Covid-19, the streatery aimed to give local hospitality a boost by encouraging residents to eat out.
Now the Belsize Village Business Association, which is coordinating the project, has asked Camden Council to renew its licence from January 3 to March 31 next year.
The application is for 44 tables, 88 chairs, five electric heaters, 10 parasols and 10 planters, with operating hours from 8am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.
BVBA co-coordinator Robert Stephenson-Padron said the alfresco scheme was “instrumental” in helping local cafes and restaurants through the pandemic.
He cited increased footfall, improved cleanliness and rubbish collections, and the adoption of the London Living Wage as part of the area’s “revitalisation”.
The public can comment on the application on Camden Council's website, planning reference 2020/5857/TC, until December 23.
