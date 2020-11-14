Shop Local: Highgate and Gospel Oak grocer to open Belsize organic store

Grocer Alper Kocer at Goods Grocery in Highgate Road. Picture: Polly Hancock Polly Hancock

The former Sylvester Fine Art in Belsize Village is set to become an organic food store.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Shop Local Shop Local

The Belsize Lane shop is due to be opened on November 23 by Alper Kocer, who already has two organic shops, Highgate Wholefoods in Highgate Village, and Goods Grocery in Gospel Oak.

Alper told the Ham&High he was encouraged to expand by business soaring during lockdown.

“I’ve always supported local businesses, and I trust my friendly neighbours here to also support local shops,” he said.

You may also want to watch:

“Our products have a positive effect on people, and customers always say it’s so nice to have us around.”

Though he isn’t vegan himself, Alper’s wife Nurcan is, and he said people in the area are increasingly interested in vegan and organic food.

The shopkeeper has lived in London for four years, having moved from Turkey’s capital, Ankara, with his wife. The couple have a 22-month-old son.

READ MORE: Belsize volunteers clean up local litter - as streatery licence is extended

READ MORE: Ham&High Podcast: Juliet Stevenson on life in lockdown and the government’s ‘lack of compassion’ for refugees