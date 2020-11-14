Search

Shop Local: Highgate and Gospel Oak grocer to open Belsize organic store

PUBLISHED: 12:39 14 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:48 14 November 2020

Grocer Alper Kocer at Goods Grocery in Highgate Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Grocer Alper Kocer at Goods Grocery in Highgate Road. Picture: Polly Hancock

Polly Hancock

The former Sylvester Fine Art in Belsize Village is set to become an organic food store.

The Belsize Lane shop is due to be opened on November 23 by Alper Kocer, who already has two organic shops, Highgate Wholefoods in Highgate Village, and Goods Grocery in Gospel Oak.

Alper told the Ham&High he was encouraged to expand by business soaring during lockdown.

“I’ve always supported local businesses, and I trust my friendly neighbours here to also support local shops,” he said.

“Our products have a positive effect on people, and customers always say it’s so nice to have us around.”

Though he isn’t vegan himself, Alper’s wife Nurcan is, and he said people in the area are increasingly interested in vegan and organic food.

The shopkeeper has lived in London for four years, having moved from Turkey’s capital, Ankara, with his wife. The couple have a 22-month-old son.

