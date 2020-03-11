Search

Belsize synagogue marks Holocaust Memorial Day alongside Highgate schools

PUBLISHED: 14:54 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:54 11 March 2020

Students lighting a candle to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Belsize Square Synagogue

Students lighting a candle to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Picture: Belsize Square Synagogue

Archant

A Belsize synagogue held a series of commemorative events with Highgate schools to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Lord Alf Dubs, Marianne Summerfield, Peter Summerfield and Peter Bohm at Belsize Square Synagogue. Picture: Belsize Square SynagogueLord Alf Dubs, Marianne Summerfield, Peter Summerfield and Peter Bohm at Belsize Square Synagogue. Picture: Belsize Square Synagogue

Belsize Square Synagogue welcomed Lord Alf Dubs, who came to the UK on the Kindertransport, and deputy mayor for social integration Debbie Weekes-Bernard.

You may also want to watch:

They joined Holocaust survivors to speak to students from La Sainte Union Catholic College and St Aloysius' College, who were taking part in workshops to mark 75 years since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau - the largest Nazi death camp.

Holocaust Memorial Day Trust chief executive Olivia Marks-Woldman said: 'Today our world often feels fragile and vulnerable, with widespread prejudice and the language of hatred needing to be challenged in the UK.

'We are delighted that the deputy mayor and Lord Dubs have been able to join one of thousands of events, at which people are standing together with others to stop division and the spread of identity-based hostility in our society.'

