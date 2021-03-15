Belsize Village streatery set to reopen

Published: 6:00 AM March 15, 2021 Updated: 5:36 PM March 15, 2021

The Belsize Village streatery is set to reopen on April 13, when the next stage of lockdown restrictions ease.

The outdoor dining area was set up in Belsize Terrace last summer to help boost businesses in local hospitality impacted by Covid-19.

The scheme has been shut over winter due to Covid regulations, but it will serve customers al fresco again when restaurants and cafes with outdoor facilities reopen under the “second step” of the government’s roadmap out of lockdown.

A letter from the Belsize Village Business Association, signed by 25 local traders, said: “We are proud of Belsize Village’s revitalisation, as is most of our community.

“As local businesses, we are grateful to residents for their support and fully endorse the BVBA’s efforts to make Belsize Village the most attractive town centre in the borough.”

The reopening is taking place the day after restrictions allow (April 12), due to the local businesses being closed on Mondays.

The outdoor dining project includes traders such as Roni’s, Retsina and Charro de Rio.