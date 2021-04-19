Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

New Belsize restaurant Cinder enjoys busy opening after lockdown delays

Logo Icon

James Flanders

Published: 4:24 PM April 19, 2021   
Chef and owner Jake Finn outside Cinder

Chef and owner Jake Finn outside Cinder - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Belsize Park’s new Mediterranean restaurant has opened its doors to customers for the first time, after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.  

Cinder, at 66 Belsize Lane, is owned and managed by chef Jake Finn, who trained at the Ritz.  

Jake, who also boasts La Petite Maison and Coya on his CV, has created a menu where everything has “kissed” his beloved Josper grill at least once.  

“I think there is nothing purer than cooking food over fire,” he said.  

“I’ve been obsessed with barbecue and cooking over grills since I was little – I’m not sure why. But for me it’s unadulterated cooking, food as it was intended to be eaten. At Cinder I’m pushing that obsession out.” 

After being forced to delay his opening due to the pandemic, Finn told the Ham&High he is now raring to go.  

You may also want to watch:

“I originally intended to open my first restaurant last May, however lockdown took over, so I created my own home delivery service,” he said.  

“The home delivery service has enabled me to perfect Cinder’s food offerings.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Buyers launch legal action after £75k bill for flammable cladding
  2. 2 Developer's plan for six houses in old pub car park in Highgate Hill
  3. 3 Nazanin may become 'bargaining chip' in Iran nuclear deal, warns husband
  1. 4 Woman dies after house fire in Muswell Hill
  2. 5 The Heath, exhaust theft, public access, Centene, the Streatery and more
  3. 6 Arsenal hit Gillingham for ten in FA Cup
  4. 7 Arteta: Arsenal have to win these games or face consequence
  5. 8 Car crashes through South Hampstead garden wall - cyclist seriously injured
  6. 9 Senior councillors knew of chance to buy office block for £12m less than they paid
  7. 10 Hampstead Literary Society launched - and looking for exciting writers

The Mediterranean restaurant opened to customers on April 13.

Hannah Morris, a spokesperson for the restaurant, said: “Although Monday’s opening was low key, it was like a riot to get customers seated outside. 

“It’s so nice to see all our friends and supporters in the community come and enjoy Jake’s talented culinary skills – even if they’re limited to sitting outside for now.”  

Jake has honed his skills at the Ritz, La Petite Maison and Coya

Jake has honed his skills at the Ritz, La Petite Maison and Coya - Credit: Nic Crilly-Hargrave

Finn opted to open “quietly” last week so that any teething problems with suppliers and service could be ironed out before the restaurant’s official opening celebration on April 20.  

The soft opening was far from quiet, however, as customers were queuing to get seated throughout the week. 

The restaurant has three kitchen staff and a general manager, and it has capacity for 16 people seated outside, and 16 inside. 

Hannah said: “We’re mostly looking forward to being able to accept customers for dining inside and the countdown for this begins now.” 

Like all restaurants and bars across the country, indoor dining will resume from May 17 when Covid-19 restrictions are further relaxed. 

You can follow Cinder and Jake on Instagram via @cinder_london and @chefjakefinn 

Some of the food from the menu

Some of the food from the menu - Credit: Hannah Norris

Belsize News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Perrins Court

Coronavirus

What's next? Covid-19 and the future of Hampstead Village

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon
Leverton & Sons and Prince Philip

Prince Philip

Camden's Levertons to arrange the funeral of Prince Philip on April 17

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Helen McCrory and Damian Lewis at the Highgate Christmas Festival in 2013

Obituary

Helen McCrory: 'Mighty' Tufnell Park actor dies aged 52

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon
Lilirose Troughton has earned a spot at one of Russia's most prestigious academies

Hampstead Ballet School star wins place at Bolshoi academy in Moscow

James Flanders

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus