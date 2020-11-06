Search

Elisabeth Russell Taylor obituary: Belsize Park writer dies aged 90

PUBLISHED: 12:18 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:18 06 November 2020

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

An award-winning Belsize Park writer has died aged 90.

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

Born in South Hampstead in 1930, Elisabeth Russell Taylor grew up in St John’s Wood and spent her last 55 years living in Belsize Park.

After picking up the pen in middle age, she went on to write six novels, two of them becoming Virago Modern Classics.

Elisabeth went to Holland Park School in Regent’s Park and in 1946 she moved to Switzerland, where she studied French.

Following her first marriage to the composer Marcel van Thienen in 1950, Elisabeth lived in Paris for several years where she studied at the Sorbonne.

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handoutElisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

She then worked as a translator in South Africa before joining a kibbutz in Israel.

After refusing to join her husband in Haiti, which ended the marriage, she returned to London. For a short time Elisabeth worked as a lingerie designer for Marks & Spencer.

She also sold antiques from a stall in Bermondsey Market, which led her into the path of interior design, and then her post as an agent for a group of British sculptors.

In 1957, for her second marriage to Russell Taylor, Elisabeth moved to Oxford and the couple later lived together in New End, Hampstead.

She kept his name even after their divorce, causing some confusion between her and the novelist Elizabeth Taylor.

In 1962 she met the painter Tom Fairs who she spent the rest of her life with up until his death in 2007. They married 25 years into their relationship for “bureaucratic” reasons and they lived in Steeles Road, Belsize Park.

Elisabeth’s writing explored tales of romance, sorrow and abandonment. Her most famous novel, Tomorrow (1991), charts the horrors of a heroine on her annual pilgrimage to a Danish hotel.

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handoutElisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

The north Londoner started out with children’s tales - for instance The Gifts of the Tarns (1977) - and in the later stages of her career she moved on to short-story collections such as Present Fears (1997) and Belated (2014).

A socialist, Elisabeth believed in the redistribution of property, the abolition of private schools, improved access to public libraries, euthanasia and affordable housing.

A regular at Kenwood House, her reading needs were fulfilled by Walden Books in Camden Town and she regularly visited libraries in Belsize Park and Swiss Cottage.

Elisabeth was passionate about music and she travelled to Africa, the US, the Middle East and much of Europe.

Elisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handoutElisabeth Russell Taylor (1930-2020). Picture: Family handout

On September 1 she died after a long period of illness.

Elisabeth is survived by Charles, her brother, and her son Jonathan.

