'I hate your boyfriend': Semi-final success for Belsize Park singer
Hamish Hallett
- Credit: J B Li-Kam-Tin
A Belsize Park singer song writer made it to the semi-final of a national competition with her catchy song about boyfriends.
Lara Blecher made it to the semi-final of the United Kingdom Songwriting Contest 2021, with her track I Hate Your Boyfriend.
The singer-songwriter, who has lived in the area for 12 years, said she's grateful for the reaction to her song.
Lara said: "It’s nice to feel like people resonate with the song and are getting something out of it. I am grateful for all the people who agreed to work with me and who supported me."
Lara told the Ham&High that she only hates some of her friends' boyfriends, with her song having a story behind it.
"I was frustrated with one of my friend’s boyfriends, and I didn’t like him as it was impacting the friendship," she said.
"It was meant to be an expression of frustration and hurt, but my dad said, you can't control how people receive art, and everybody received the song as really funny.”
Most Read
- 1 Highgate School abuse: Staff had to 'shake themselves out of complacency'
- 2 Mum's Balenciaga handbag 'mistakenly' sold by RSPCA charity shop
- 3 Highgate School to overhaul safeguarding after sexual abuse review
- 4 Seven north London gastropubs voted best in UK
- 5 Boy, 15, rushed to hospital after stabbing in Harringay Sainsbury's carpark
- 6 Crouch End pub calls for dialogue over noise complaints
- 7 'Cover-up': Council withheld evidence from watchdog 'behind leader's back'
- 8 Boy, 14, charged following Harringay Sainsbury's stabbing
- 9 Man arrested after car overturns on Camden Road
- 10 Colourful Crouch End bollards to get a repaint due to 'safety' concerns
Due to such reaction, Lara made a video out of the lyrics and during the lockdown, she met comedian Alice Frick, who plays the leading role.
Lara said: “Because of the reaction of the song, it was one of the reasons why I asked Alice Frick to do the video – because she’s a comedian, but her comedy is nuanced.
“I didn’t know her, and it took me six weeks to have the courage to ask her to do the video, but she was super nice, and she said yes.”
The 48-year-old began writing music when she was 11 years old.
"I started writing songs consistently as of 25 because I was coming out of a serious depression and it was a way to deal with my emotions in a positive way," she said.
"It's had tremendous benefits in all areas of my life, both emotionally and in terms of teaching me to write better, in a more structured way for work and for my PhD for example.
"It's also just fun, so being recognised by the song contest was merely icing."
She said Belsize Park's community choir sang a couple of her songs, adding: "The choir was so receptive to the songs that I wrote, and it encouraged me to keep writing.”
To listen to the song visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3XHVdErJKM