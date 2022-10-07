Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Belsize Park Post Office to close temporarily for refurbishment

Author Picture Icon

Nathalie Raffray

Published: 5:12 PM October 7, 2022
Belsize Park Post Office

Belsize Park Post Office - Credit: Google

Belsize Park Post Office will be closing temporarily for a major refurbishment.

The branch at 199-205 Haverstock Hill is temporarily closing on Tuesday (October 10) at 6pm.

Work is expected to take six weeks approximately with the post office due to re-open on Tuesday November 22 at 1pm.

In the interim residents needing services such as sending mail and parcels, or getting access to benefits, bill payments and banking services can use Hampstead Post Office at 79-81A Hampstead High Street.

Alternatively visit Swiss Cottage Post Office, at 9-10 Harben Parade, Finchley Road, South Hampstead.

Mohammed Islam, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.

"The safety of our customers is of paramount importance, therefore, to allow for the building work to take place, it will be necessary for the service to close temporarily.”

