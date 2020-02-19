Search

Decision approaching on future of under threat Belsize Park launderette

PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 19 February 2020

The England's Lane launderette is regularly used by residents at the homeless hostel nearby. Picture: Michael Boniface

The England's Lane launderette is regularly used by residents at the homeless hostel nearby. Picture: Michael Boniface

Michael Boniface

A decision on the future of a Belsize Park launderette under threat of closure is expected in the 'next couple of weeks'.

Launderette manager Celia King (right), Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt (centre) and hostel resident Ubah Ali (left) campaigned to save the facility. Picture: Cllr Luisa PorrittLaunderette manager Celia King (right), Belsize councillor Luisa Porritt (centre) and hostel resident Ubah Ali (left) campaigned to save the facility. Picture: Cllr Luisa Porritt

'Launderette', in England's Lane, wil be turned into a retail unit if a change of use planning application - which closed on February 17 - is approved by Camden Council.

In January, Hampstead greengrocers Artichoke pulled out of plans to move into the proposed site after it said as a family-run shop, it supported local business.

However, the owner of the building Camure Ltd is still proceeding with its plans.

A notice confirming the planning application was still proceeding. Picture: Cllr Luisa PorrittA notice confirming the planning application was still proceeding. Picture: Cllr Luisa Porritt

Launderette manager Celia King told this newspaper everything was "up in the air", and after initially believing the launderette might be saved, she was shocked to see a nearby notice (pictured above) confirm the application was going ahead.

"Everyone was gobsmacked and now they have been knocked down a peg or two," she said.

Camden Council confirmed a decision on the launderette was expected in the "next couple of weeks".

