Decision approaching on future of under threat Belsize Park launderette
PUBLISHED: 13:27 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 19 February 2020
Michael Boniface
A decision on the future of a Belsize Park launderette under threat of closure is expected in the 'next couple of weeks'.
'Launderette', in England's Lane, wil be turned into a retail unit if a change of use planning application - which closed on February 17 - is approved by Camden Council.
In January, Hampstead greengrocers Artichoke pulled out of plans to move into the proposed site after it said as a family-run shop, it supported local business.
However, the owner of the building Camure Ltd is still proceeding with its plans.
Launderette manager Celia King told this newspaper everything was "up in the air", and after initially believing the launderette might be saved, she was shocked to see a nearby notice (pictured above) confirm the application was going ahead.
"Everyone was gobsmacked and now they have been knocked down a peg or two," she said.
Camden Council confirmed a decision on the launderette was expected in the "next couple of weeks".