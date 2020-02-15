Search

Belsize Park fire: Man found dead in flat after derelict building blaze

PUBLISHED: 10:12 15 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:38 15 February 2020

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

The fire was in Maitland Park Villas. Picture: Adam King

Archant

A man has been found dead in a Belsize Park flat after a fire in a derelict housing block.

At around 3.30pm yesterday (February 14) firefighters were called to Maitland Park Villas where the whole of a two-room second floor flat was under flames.

A man was found dead at the property, with police currently treating the fatality as "unexplained".

Crews of the London Fire Brigade (LFB) from Kentish Town, Euston and West Hampstead brought the fire under control just after 5pm.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed of the incident.

Police and LFB officers will return to Maitland Park Villas today (February 15) to carry out further enquiries and forensics.

