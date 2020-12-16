Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hampstead Highgate Express Home > News

David Attenborough inspires Belsize Park songwriter to pen eco-friendly Christmas story

Logo Icon

Patrick Sproull

Published: 9:54 AM December 16, 2020   
Singer-songwriter Caroline Chan on a log

Caroline Chan has written A Most Important Letter. - Credit: Colleen McSherry

A documentary by David Attenborough inspired a Belsize Park singer-songwriter to pen an eco-friendly Christmas story.

In a normal year, Caroline Chan, who creates children’s music, does “drop-in groups in the library and various other community centres, creating more music, writing more music, and doing one-to-one sessions with children with special needs”.

She has maintained these sessions over Zoom, but after watching Attenborough’s A Life on Our Planet and another Netflix nature film, Kiss the Ground, she was motivated to create a new eco-friendly festive story entitled A Most Important Letter.

Caroline Chan busking

Caroline Chan creates children’s music. - Credit: Sophie Cooke

READ MORE: London Zoo “faces extinction” warns David Attenborough

“[The documentaries] really just made us feel like we wanted to do something ourselves, instead of just watching and saying: ‘Oh my God, this is just so terrible, what's happening?’

"We thought, what can we as liberal people do?,” Caroline told Ham&High.

You may also want to watch:

“My strengths are in writing and creating music, and I felt: 'Can I write something that could be spread, that could just change people's way of thinking for a little while and maybe make a difference?’”

Caroline said: “I’ve been increasingly writing environmental songs for children, which I've been developing and singing in schools and workshops. And then last year, I wrote a Christmas song, Millions of Trees. And I noticed that people were engaging with it and just liking the alternative message.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Muswell Hill toymaker gifts present to autistic boy, 10, after Ham&High story
  2. 2 Camden Council's parking proposals 'could devastate local business'
  3. 3 Hampstead protest defending Uighur Muslims takes to Volkswagen Finchley Road
  1. 4 Coronavirus spike sees London moved into Tier 3: What this means for you
  2. 5 Hampstead teenager Sam Aleksander wins competition to improve new RAF jet
  3. 6 Charity's homelessness support at Hampstead hotel 'should be the new normal'
  4. 7 Dunns the doughnut kings mark 200 years
  5. 8 'One of a kind': BBC broadcaster remembers murdered Maida Vale headteacher Philip Lawrence
  6. 9 Obituary: Espionage novelist John Le Carré dies of pneumonia aged 89
  7. 10 Calls for 'rethink' as Scotland Yard confirms Hornsey Police Station to close in January

She continued: “I started off trying to write a song.

“Then I had so much to put into it that it would have been far too long! So, I made it into a story.”

She showed it to family friend and actor Megan Williams, who was “very enthusiastic about it and I suggested she narrate it for us.”

Caroline Chan with a guitar

Caroline Chan is a singer-songwriter. - Credit: Sophie Cooke

Throughout lockdown, Caroline has collaborated with her lodger, cellist William Jack, who stepped forward to provide musical accompaniment.

Caroline said: “I think it must be so hard for children to hear all the time that the planet’s in danger, and I really wanted to give a positive message after a year that has been so difficult for so many, including my grandchildren.”

Caroline said she partly created A Most Important Letter because she “wanted to give something that could make my grandchildren feel that there was hope and that they could be part of a change that’s necessary for a better world.”

Watch A Most Important Letter at tinyurl.com/y8e2cpxr

Hampstead News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Environment

Hampstead Heath dog walking licences could 'destroy businesses', say...

Poppy Koronka

Logo Icon

Christmas

‘That’s what Christmas is all about’: Highgate home’s festive lights...

Michael Boniface

Author Picture Icon

Muswell Hill men convicted over killing of David Bello-Monerville

Sam Volpe

Author Picture Icon

Heritage grant 'saves' Alexandra Palace

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus