Belsize Park WW2 veteran brings up 100th birthday in style

Published: 11:04 AM June 30, 2021

Ludwig Berlin celebrating his 100th birthday with family at Rathmore House - Credit: Rathmore House

A Belsize Park resident and World War Two survivor celebrated turning 100 years old on Tuesday – with a live medley of his favourite Frank Sinatra songs.

Ludwig Berlin, who lives at Rathmore House in Eton Avenue, enjoyed a party in the care home’s garden with friends and family.

The Sinatra tunes and old army songs were performed by musician Franz Black – and an ice cream van was also on hand.

Born in Nuremburg, Germany, Ludwig, who is Jewish, fled the country aged 18 shortly before the outbreak of the Second World War. After time in Paris and England, he was interned on the Isle of Man for a year.

His daughter Anita said: “He regularly tells me that ‘I can’t believe I got here’ and ‘I have been truly fortunate’.

Ludwig Berlin with his congratulatory card from the Queen - Credit: Rathmore House

“I think it really influenced his character, knowing that he survived when so many Jewish people didn’t.”

In the latter part of the war, Ludwig spent time in No 9 Commando and then Commando X Troop as part of the British Army.

In later life, Ludwig worked with the Anne Frank Trust, visiting schools to share his story.

He was more recently an active member of the West Heath Lawn Tennis Club.