Search

Advanced search

Belsize Park bus crash: Investigation after C11 hits parked car in England’s lane

PUBLISHED: 17:38 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 23 April 2020

The C11 crashed into a parked car. Picture: Mihai Coman

The C11 crashed into a parked car. Picture: Mihai Coman

Archant

Anyone on an essential journey or exercising in Belsize Park on Wednesday evening will have been surprised to see a C11 bus wedged onto a a parked car.

A joint investigation by bus-operator Metroline and Transport for London (TfL) is now underway to determine what caused the incident – which took place in England’s Lane outside of the Manjill curry house.

The collision occurred shortly after 4.30pm.

You may also want to watch:

Luckily, no-one was hurt, with the one passenger on board able to disembark safely and no-one in the parked car.

Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of bus business development, said: “Yesterday evening a route C11 bus collided with a parked car on England’s Lane, Camden; thankfully there were no injuries.

“We are supporting Metroline, the bus operator, with their investigation into this incident.”

Did you see what happened? Contact Sam on the newsdesk on 07785616237 or Sam.Volpe@Archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ham&High. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Dark tragedy behind the triumph of Toff’s

Most Read

‘Muswell Hill will never be the same’: Tributes for Toff’s owner George Georgiou - ‘one of our own’

George Georgiou, who died from coronavirus on Monday. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

In memory of George Georgiou: A list of tributes for Toff’s owner

George Georgiou, 62, and flowers laid for the Toff's owner outside his fish and chip restaurant. Picture: Deanna Bogdanovic

Haringey shop caught charging £10.99 for eggs as 50 businesses investigated for coronavirus “profiteering”

A shop in Haringey was caught charging £10.99 for a tray of eggs, said Trading Standards.

Interview: Alastair Campbell on Boris Johnson and the government’s ‘cavalier’ coronavirus strategy, Sir Keir Starmer and the Royal Free

Alastair Campbell says he's

Dark tragedy behind the triumph of Toff’s

Latest from the Hampstead Highgate Express

Tottenham’s Dier charged over fan clash

Tottenham Hotspur's Eric Dier confronts a supporter in the stands following the FA Cup fifth round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.

Coronavirus: Middlesex furlough players and other staff

A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground

UEFA confirm postponement of Women’s Euro 2021 finals

Arsenal and England footballer Jordan Nobbs and Phil Neville pose next to the women's Euro 2021 trophy

North Midd duo reflect on 2019 glory as title defence is delayed by pandemic

Joe Cracknell of NMCC during North Middlesex CC vs Hampstead CC, Middlesex County League Cricket at Park Road on 25th May 2019

Vertonghen gives Tottenham exit hint

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen looks on from the bench behind manager Jose Mourinho during a Premier League match at Villa Park
Drive 24