Belsize Park bus crash: Investigation after C11 hits parked car in England’s lane
PUBLISHED: 17:38 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:43 23 April 2020
Anyone on an essential journey or exercising in Belsize Park on Wednesday evening will have been surprised to see a C11 bus wedged onto a a parked car.
A joint investigation by bus-operator Metroline and Transport for London (TfL) is now underway to determine what caused the incident – which took place in England’s Lane outside of the Manjill curry house.
The collision occurred shortly after 4.30pm.
Luckily, no-one was hurt, with the one passenger on board able to disembark safely and no-one in the parked car.
Tom Cunnington, TfL’s head of bus business development, said: “Yesterday evening a route C11 bus collided with a parked car on England’s Lane, Camden; thankfully there were no injuries.
“We are supporting Metroline, the bus operator, with their investigation into this incident.”
