Belsize Park fire rips through second floor flat

It took around half an hour and 25 fire fighters to get the Camden fire under control - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Fire fighters were called to a Belsize Park blaze which completely destroyed most of a second floor flat.

Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters were called to the fire at a block of flats on Adelaide Road on Friday - April 29.

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 3.30pm and the fire was under control by 4pm.

Fire crews from Kentish Town and West Hampstead fire stations were at scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.



