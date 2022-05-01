Hampstead News Highgate News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Subscribe
Hampstead Highgate Express > News

Belsize Park fire rips through second floor flat

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 9:56 AM May 1, 2022
A child and two men suffered from smoke inhalation in a Stamford Hill flat fire on Friday evening (November 19).

It took around half an hour and 25 fire fighters to get the Camden fire under control - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Fire fighters were called to a Belsize Park blaze which completely destroyed most of a second floor flat. 

Four fire engines and 25 fire fighters were called to the fire at a block of flats on Adelaide Road on Friday - April 29. 

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 3.30pm and the fire was under control by 4pm.

Fire crews from Kentish Town and West Hampstead fire stations were at scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


London Fire Brigade
London Live News
Belsize News
Camden News
North London News

Don't Miss

The cemetery at the top of Highgate High Street

Highgate’s other cemetery and its lost poet

Andrew Whitehead

Logo Icon
Mud and gravel football pitch pictured in winter

Crouch End public football pitch 'dangerous' for children

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Man with four dogs on leads getting into a taxi

Uber launches ride-with-pet service

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Karl Evans and Roxanne Peterson, co-managers of The Star pub

Pubs

The Star reopens in Highgate Newtown following three-year closure

Nathalie Raffray

Author Picture Icon